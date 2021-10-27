Fall's splendor Oct 27, 2021 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The trees near the Challis bridge recreation site put on a colorful show every autumn. Recent cooler weather is speeding up the color shift and making leaves fall fast. Hunter Diehl photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly admits to beating man Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2 Shooter in Idaho Falls bar attack identified, was shot at first according to court records Idaho Falls woman arrested, admits to threatening to kill man and take his daughter Police: Suspect in Boise mall shooting has died Officials: COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations down in most of Idaho Lack of pheasants at regional sites blamed on supplier issues Gentillon, Doris Tilden Co. celebrates grand opening Gray, Ralph Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.