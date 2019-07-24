The next meeting of the Governor’s Salmon Work Group is scheduled for July 30 and 31 in Salmon.
The first day of the meeting is spent touring various fish operations in and around Salmon. The second day’s agenda is filled with meetings and presentations. It’s all open to the public.
People who want to participate in the Tuesday tours should RSVP to Irina Voyce at irina.voyce@osc.idaho.gov. That day’s schedule begins at 1 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office on U.S. Highway 93 in Salmon. The group will go see the Eagle Valley habitat restoration project on the Lemhi River, check out a fish screen on the Lemhi River and visit a screw trap on the river.
The tours end at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 31, meetings begin at 8:30 a.m., also at the Fish and Game office, with a welcome and a reminder of the group’s mission statement.
Forums begin at 9:20 a.m. with a presentation about quantifying habitat capacity. At 11 a.m., a panel discussion about funding for fish habitat improvements is scheduled. The 1 p.m. panel members will address types of habitat improvement. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe’s Salmon River enhancement program is the topic of a 2 p.m. presentation. Public comment is accepted beginning at 2:30 p.m. The meeting ends after committee members conduct an open discussion beginning at 3 p.m.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered the creation of a work group dedicated to addressing salmon issues to develop a policy recommendation to assist him as he shapes Idaho’s policy on salmon recovery. The committee has met once since it was implemented earlier this year and has scheduled three more meetings after its Salmon meeting.