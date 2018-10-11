Free firewood is to be distributed to low-income people through a program by Helping Hands and the Challis Lions Club.
The wood lot operated by Helping Hands will open for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. One cord of firewood is distributed to approved households on that day. Qualifying families may receive a maximum of three cords of firewood during the winter. The wood lot is open from October through March, usually on the first Saturday of each month.
People must apply to receive the wood. Applications are available at the Custer County Courthouse and the Challis Public Library. Proof of income must accompany applications. To qualify, a single-person household must have a gross monthly income of below $1,518; two people in a house can’t earn more than $2,058 a month; a household of three can’t exceed a monthly income of $2,598; and the maximum income for a four-member household is $3,138. Larger families should add $450 per person per month to $3,138 to determine their eligibility.
For more information about the program, contact the Lions Club at challislionsclub@gmail.com.