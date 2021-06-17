Movie night returns to the Challis Public Library this Saturday, June 19.
The free movie “Babe,” will show from 5 to 7 p.m. to jump start the library’s summer reading and STEM programs, Library Director Becky Mitchell said. “Babe,” is based on the book “Babe the Gallant Pig.” The movie is rated G. More movie nights are planned this summer, she said.
This summer’s library programs are designed for children in grades K-5, Mitchell said. Online stories are offered twice a week. STEM programs will be offered online once a week. Participants need to pick up their weekly grab bags of craft and STEM supplies at the library before they participate in the online classes. Children need to sign up for both programs online at tinyurl.com/cplsummerreading.
This year’s summer reading program is funded in part with a grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries and a donation of books from the Scottish Rite Masons of Idaho. The library also received two grants to pay for two summer interns to assist with the reading and STEM programs.
Mitchell also reminds people that children can get free books at the Challis farmers’ market held every Saturday in City Park. The books are provided by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.