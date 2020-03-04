Members of Challis Girl Scout Troop 731 are selling their famed cookies now, operating a booth at the Village Square this Friday and, if they don’t run out of treats, at Lambs Market on Saturday.
Sara Jones, a volunteer who helps run the troop, said cookie sales are an important source of revenue for every Girl Scout troop, but especially for the Challis girls. Because of their location, Challis troop members rarely get to participate in events held by the Girls Scouts of Silver Sage Council, based in Boise.
Some of the money made from cookie sales goes to the troop and the rest goes to the council. The Challis troop’s share of the revenue pays for such activities as camping, hiking and earning merit badges.