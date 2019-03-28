25 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1994
n The majority of the approximately 60 people who showed up at a public hearing Tuesday night, March 29, supported Dan and Spencer Strand’s proposed donation of the Challis Golf Course to the City of Challis.
About two-thirds of the people in attendance were also golf association members. They stood up twice in response to questions from Challis Golf and Recreation Association President Christopher James and Mayor John Walker, the first time to identify themselves and then to express support for the proposed donation. If the city accepts the donation, the golf course would be leased and operated by the Challis Golf Association.
n Challis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Doyle Lamb said this week that he plans to ask the Custer County Commissioners and Mayor John Walker for a ban on burning or the possibility of charging people when the firefighters respond to planned burns that get out of control. Challis volunteer firefighters are having to respond to brush fires on a daily basis, sometimes to two or more fires simultaneously, and this is taking its toll in the form of lost wages, lost business and burnout. In the past two weeks, Lamb estimates firefighters have left their jobs 15 or 16 times to respond to fires.
n The Custer County Commissioners have decided to treat county residents to a free dump week at the Challis and Mackay landfill sites. The county must stop burying garbage at the Challis landfill by an April 9 deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency and reopen it as a Dumpster collection site to haul trash to the new Lemhi County Landfill. The Challis site will be unable to accept construction materials and dead animals and other agricultural waste until the old landfill “footprint” is fenced off and permits are in place.
In the meantime, the commissioners want to encourage people to bring all their garbage to the Challis site before it ceases to be a landfill.
“We’re going to bury it anyway,” said Commissioner Ted Strickler, “so we might as well get as much in as we can.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1969
n The Forest Service will soon hold two public informational meetings to provide an opportunity for discussion of American Smelting and Refining Company’s proposal to construct a road to serve its planned large-scale mining development in the White Clouds Peaks area within the Challis National Forest. This announcement was made by Regional Forester Floyd Iverson in Ogden, Utah.
The proposed road reportedly is needed to permit the mining of a sizable body of molybdenum ore located in the Little Boulder Creek drainage, northeast of Castle Peak in White Clouds Peaks area. These mountains are among the most spectacular and scenic in Idaho.
“We are aware that there is great public interest in the management of the White Clouds Peaks area,” Iverson said. “Many individuals and organizations have expressed considerable concern about the proposed road and mining development. Others indicate much interest in the development of a new mining industry in Idaho, which will help the economy of local communities and provide employment opportunities.”
n Production at the property of Clayton Silver Mine was higher in 1968 than in any previous year, according to the company’s annual report to stockholders. The mill processed 83,049 tons as compared with 74,286 tons in 1967 and 57,442 in 1966, and net income for the year was $137,690 as compared with $108,500 for the preceding 12-month period. The mill was operated 365 days at its capacity rate of 230 tons per day, losing only four working days for necessary repairs and a power failure. Net smelter returns totaled $684,410 against $522,978 in 1967.
Clayton receives 57 percent of its mining income from the production of silver, 29 percent from lead and 14 percent from zinc and other metals.
75 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1944
n Due to the resignation of Ruby Hess, Custer county treasurer, the county treasurer’s office is locked and no business is being transacted for the present. It is understood that difficulty has been experienced in filling the position, but an appointment will be made very soon, according to a report.
n Challis Red Cross Notes. Did it get filled? We say it did — and overflowing. Last week we were a little worried; the prospects for the 300 dozen cookies on March 31 and April 1 and 2 looked a little slim. However, the ladies of Challis and Round Valley got busy and when the smoke cleared away a total of 353 dozen had been baked, delivered and shipped to the USO Hut at Pocatello. Round Valley “Goes Over the Top” again. All we can say is “Thanks, Thanks and Thanks” to all the ladies who baked, packed and helped in every way. Thanks also to the bus and truck lines for free handling. We have the satisfaction in at least thinking that these cookies will be very well received by Our Boys who are and will be fighting our battles for us. We do not expect another call for cookies before June, but they are always gratefully received at the USO Hut.
n Forest Service news. Ranger Herb Freece and “Lefty” Haines left for the Mill Creek summit Monday to take snow measurement on the Mill Creek snow course. It was snow shoe travel from Will Klug’s on. The boys expected to spend the night at the old Klug wood camp on Mill Creek and return Tuesday.
The Forest Service pack stock was brought into Challis Monday from the Jones ranch on Morgan Creek where they were wintered. The stock will be shot and whipped into shape to start to the back country next week.
Ranger Herb Freece and Marvin Larson with crews of men will start early next week for the back country where trail and telephone line maintenance will be started. Mr. Larson will have charge of the Rapid River District this season.
100 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1919
n A United States marshal arrived in Pahsimeroi valley last Tuesday and arrested, under warrants issued by the federal court at Pocatello, fifteen of Pahsimeroi valley’s leading citizens, as follows: F.M. Kobbe, J.G. Maelzer, Pete McKinney, Ed Mulvaney, Eugene Knight, Will Knight, J.A. Harrington, Gene Smith, Henry Schmelzel, C.M. Mulkey, F.B. King, Geo. Grubb, Vern Hammond, Ed Popejoy and Henry Kobbe. They are charged with conspiracy to intimidate a citizen in the free exercise of a right and privilege.
This trouble has arisen from the flu quarantine, which was established in that valley last fall, when the above-named gentlemen are alleged to have been members of a party which took the complaining witness, Clifford Imus, out of the quarantine district after, it is alleged, he had violated the regulations of the quarantine.
n George Ish, an old resident of this section, now a United States marshal with offices at Pocatello, enjoyed a few hours’ visit with a number of his old-time friends here Wednesday night while en route to his home at Pocatello from a business trip to Pahsimeroi.
n The following teachers have been engaged to teach in the Challis schools in the coming term: Principal N.J. Robinson, Miss McAllister, Mrs. Margaret Sullivan, Miss Woodson, Miss Adams and Miss Nickerson. The assistant principal has not been engaged as yet.
n There are only two high school graduates this year, Miss Blanche Thomas and Charlie Dougherty. The graduating exercises will be held on May 23rd at the Dodge Hall, Saturday, April 26.