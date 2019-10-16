25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1994
n At the end of a meeting laced with discussions about a controversial book display, allegations of conflict of interest and violation of the public records law, and questions regarding the library board’s policies and procedures, the Challis Public Library board of trustees voted to form a temporary committee to determine and evaluate the community’s satisfaction with the library. Ten patrons attended the board’s October 12 meeting, although only three or four offered comments.
n Term limits have been a catch-phrase in political discussions throughout the country since the “throw the bums out” sentiment hit hard in the late 1980s. Idaho voters will contemplate the issue until Nov. 8 when they will vote yea or nay to limit terms of elected officials from federal positions on down to local cemetery boards.
Proposition Two, the term limit initiative, restricts a person’s eligibility to to appear on the ballot after having served a number of years. Several states across the nation have term limits for specific positions – e.g., governor — and about 400 cities have put a cap on municipal positions.
And what do locals think of term limits? Of those asked, many agreed it was a good idea at the national level but felt it was unnecessary for local government.
Assessor Bob Savage believes, along with many others, that term limits will be disastrous for counties and cities. He suggested that it is almost necessary to run people down to get them on the school board ballot, and he can’t imagine who would run if only two terms were allowed to an elected official.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1969
n Some parts of the country have natural bridges. They are in most cases highly publicized and popular attractions. This natural bridge near Challis is a pretty well kept secret. It is only 24 miles north of Challis on U.S. 93.
Would you believe it is only about 150 yards off the highway and can actually be seen from the pavement? Yet, of all the tourists driving U.S. 93, not one in a thousand see it.
An enlargement of this photo was shown to some people in Challis. When asked for their comment, the Messenger was told, “Yes, it’s nice but we think the natural bridge south of Challis on U.S. 93 is prettier.” The Messenger will attempt to photograph it, then the readers can decide which one is prettier and should be brought to the attention of visitors.
n “A Skeleton Walks,” the junior class play, will be presented this Thursday night and also Saturday night at 8 p.m. for the general public. The performance will be held at the high school library.
The story is about Elaine Blair, whose uncle succumbs and leaves her his house. When Elaine brings her family to see the house, they find it occupied by weird Dr. Fersig. The outcome is both mysterious and humorous.
Members of the cast are Elaine Blair, Susan Anderson; Bill, Rick Swindell; Mrs. Emery, Lori O’Keefe; Kinks, Cheryl Philps; Bobby, Scott Whitworth; Dr. Fersig, Don Seibe; Ollie, Linda King; John Doe, Maurice Wallis; Anne Rowell, Mary Stark; and Mrs. Donahue, Marilyn Leaton.
Admission will be $1.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 25, 1944
n Idaho hunters who have been going into the mountains for big game since the latter part of September are turning their attention now to ducks and pheasants nearer home. Duck season throughout the state began October 14. Pheasant season begins October 29.
n A Purple Heart medal of World War II has been on display in Challis for the past few days. The medal, which signifies that the owner has been wounded in an engagement, belongs to Sgt. Bill Ebberts, who is serving with the armed forces in the French war zone, and has been sent to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Ebberts. The medal has three stars on it, which we were told denotes three major engagements, which Bill had been at that time.
n Morgan C. Williams, GM 3/c, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Williams of the Sawtooth Valley, serving with the Armed Guard Service, U.S. Navy, has returned from service in the English-French war zone in the Atlantic ocean and is spending a short furlough with his parents in the Stanley section. At the present time he is enjoying a big game hunt in the Middle Fork section, before reporting back for duty.