25 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1994
n The heat was oppressive last week until a series of storms swept through central Idaho bringing a spot of rain to cool temperatures, at least for a while. Along with the storms, which started on Saturday, came fantastic lightning, which predictably set the ground aflame.
Firefighting crews for the Challis National Forest and BLM as well as McCall smoke jumpers were hopping all over, suppressing smokes of less than an acre with fuels consisting of sage, grass, aspen,mahogany, pine and fir.
As of Wednesday morning, all fires (11 total: South Butte, Lyon Creek, Corkscrew, Sheep Creek, Clark Canyon, Warm Springs Ridge, Basin Creek, Big Soldier, Jack Creek, Artillery Dome and Snowshoe) were dead out and no new smoke calls had come in.
n Never let it be said the people of Challis cannot band together to accomplish a task. One example of community cohesion is the Challis Centennial Golf Course. Only a dream in 1988, by 1991 folks were posting notes of “Gone golfin’” on their doors. Membership today is thriving, and people of all ages enjoy days out in the weather chasing little balls around the course.
The Challis Golf Association sunk its teeth into the project shortly after the Rod and Gun Club acquired a lease of 140 acres from Cyprus. The association’s diligence shows today with more than 50 acres full of fairways, putting greens, practice ranges, trees, clubhouse, Port-A-Potties, benches, birds and, of course, golfers.
Since 1991, the association has continued to improve the grounds, hold the line on taxes and keep the lease intact. This last winter Dana and Spencer Strand bought 365 acres from Cyprus that included the golf course. After the purchase, the Strands indicated a desire to donate the golf course to the city. On April 12 the city council resolved to adopt the golf course. The actual transfer will become final when all boundaries are officially surveyed and the timing is most advantageous for grant procurement.
50 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1969
n License plate stickers to be used under the state’s new staggered vehicle licensing system will be available at county assessor’s offices in October, the Motor Vehicle Division announced today.
An advantage of the new system, said Jack F. Farley, division director, is that one-tenth of all passenger and pickup licenses will expire on the last day of each month, November and December excepted.
• Susan Stark, Cindy Butts and Rocky Westergard, members of the Salmon River Livestock 4-H Club, attended a 4-H Horse Show sponsored by the Mustang 4-H club at Arco on Saturday.
Stark won Grand Champion Junior Halter Showmanship and a blue ribbon in the Quality Class. Butts entered Quality, Junior Halter Showmanship and Trail Ride and received blue ribbons in each of these classes. Westergard entered Quality, Senior Halter Showmanship, Senior Western Pleasure and Trail Class, in which he received all blue ribbons.
n The Challis Pee Wee baseball team captured the consolation trophy in the Pee Wee League tournament held recently in Salmon. The championship was won by the Salmon Odd Fellows team, with the Salmon Honda Boys second.
n The Clayton Little League team received the consolation award in the Little League Tournament held there Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Salmon Cubs won the championship, and the Salmon Twins were second.
n The Clayton Ranger District is still experiencing heavy visitor pressure that has carried over from the Fourth of July Weekend. Many of the popular campgrounds along the river are filled to overflowing with salmon fishermen and vacationers. Almost 200 people attended the evening programs over the past weekend, and many others were personally contacted in the campgrounds and along the river by the District’s VIS personnel.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1944
n The contract for oiling the stretch of U.S. Highway 93 from Challis to the Watt bridge was let last Friday in Boise to the Morrison-Knudson Construction company, successful bidders for the contract, which comprises approximately 10 miles. The price was said to have been $24,560.02.
Also included in the contract let to the construction company is the oiling of Main street of Challis, which is included under an agreement between the state of Idaho and the village of Challis, which was made several years ago at the time the highway was built near the present forest headquarters.
n July 14th a man-caused fire occurred on the Stanley District. A prospector made a noon fire and carelessly built it against a tree, the roots of which caught fire. Our Stanley road crew picked up the smoke, and two guards went to it. They extinguished the fire and apprehended the man responsible. He admitted his guilt and was fined $10 and costs, says a bulletin issued from the Challis Forest headquarters office.
n Mrs. Hazel Harris, cookie jar chairman of the Pocatello USO Hut, has requested that Challis furnish 100 dozen homemade cookies per day for the three days of August 16, 17 and 18.
n Mechanization of the Army resulted in a surplus stock of 17,000 horses, an OWI report on surplus war property shows. Dealers bought the horses at sales and sold three-fourths of them to farmers. Between 600 and 700 mules also displaced by Army mechanization have been auctioned off.
n The regular meeting of the G.T. club was held at the home of Kate James, with Deane Fuller as co-hostess, last Thursday afternoon.
100 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1919
n The General Land Office is making a strong effort to control the big forest fires now burning on the public domain. The worst fires are located in the Thunder Mountain area, a large section of unreserved land lying west of the Middle Fork of the Salmon river. One fire in Indian creek is reported as being four miles wide and eighteen miles long, and spreading at a rapid rate. Other fires are also reported on Crystal and Marble creeks.
n Stanley Basin is planning a big time there on Friday of this week. There will be horse races, small sports and dancing.