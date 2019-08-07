25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1994
n There has been a temporary reprieve for floatboating on a 12-mile stretch of the Salmon River from Sunbeam Dam to Torrey’s Hole. As water trickles down the canyon at 28 percent of normal and kayakers and rafters work their way through the rocks and shallows, everyone with an economic interest in floating holds their breath waiting for the word from the National Marine Fisheries Service as to whether today’s float will be the last
After days of faxing and expedited mailing of data from the Sawtooth National Recreation Area to NMFS and a Wednesday morning conference call, a decision was made by NMFS shortly after noon to permit floatboating on the river with significant mitigation measures in place.
n That smoke getting in your eyes lately hasn’t been from the Challis National Forest, but neighboring Boise and Payette forests are certainly ablaze.
n For more than a century, the face of Main Street Challis has endured change. And if the North Custer Historical Society has anything to say about it, change will continue.
Soon NCHS will have another $18,650 toward completing the Central Idaho Museum for Regional History. The money, a Farm Bill grant from the U.S. Forest Service, will help fund construction costs of the museum, which is to be located in the old Jenson Oil gas station at the bottom of Main Street.
The Jenson Oil Building was donated to the city by Dannie and Spencer Strand in December 1986, and for months stood vacant, unused and unnoticed. But on Jan. 12, 1988, NCHS got the go-ahead from the Challis City Council to use the building as the location for a new museum.
The building first attracted the Historical Society because of its location. Situated close to Highway 93, the building is easily accessible by visitors to the area.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1969
n The Challis Graduating Class of 1959 held a reunion August 2nd and 3rd. A dinner was arranged at the Clayton Hotel Cafe for the couples Saturday evening, August 2nd. Many of the couples attended a dance at the Legion Hall in Challis following the dinner. Mr. and Mrs. Dow Dean and Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Hammond were guests at the dinner. The families of the graduates enjoyed a picnic at the Mill Creek Campground August 3rd.
n The Challis Messenger, one of Idaho’s oldest newspapers in continuous publication, has been sold by Richard Swindell to Louis L. Kristan.
The paper was first printed on May 21, 1881, as the Idaho Messenger and published by Mr. R.A. Pierce. The printing shop was located in the Burns Hotel in Challis. Little information is available about the early days of the paper due to the fire in Challis on April 25, 1894, which destroyed the printing shop and also the early files of the newspaper. After the fire, the print shop was located in the building behind the Lyric Theater.
In 1919 (this date has not been confirmed) the paper moved to its present location, which was previously the Watson and Jorden Saloon.
n Next week some streets will be oiled in Challis. The city maintenance department requests your cooperation in staying off these streets while they are blocked. Driving on them before they set will damage the surface.
n On Monday, Aug. 4th, at 5:50 p.m., a parked pickup truck started rolling down Main Street. The runaway vehicle climbed the curb and damaged the side of the Allied Builders Supply building. The accident was caused by the failure of the vehicle’s parking brakes. The pickup, which was owned by Mr. John W. Steele, suffered front-end damage.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1944
n Announcement is made of the acceptance by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the Custer County Bank of Challis, Idaho. The membership was granted and license issued to the local bank on August 7, 1944. The Custer County Bank, now operating as a member of the Federal Reserve System, improves its position in all respects. This affiliation affords even greater protection to depositors and also broadens the field of services available at the local bank to the extent that it is in a position to handle any and all banking services as promptly and efficiently as even in city banks.
n Two major motor carrier lines of the West were brought together under one management when the interstate commerce commission approved the sale of all outstanding capital stock of Cotant Truck Lines Inc. to Garrett Freightlines Inc. of Pocatello. Under the direction of C.A. Garrett, freightlines manager, the Cotant lines to San Francisco and interstate routes in Idaho and Oregon will consolidate with Garrett operations in Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and California.
n We have appealed a number of times through the columns of this paper for knitters. Not long ago we advised that we had received 50 pounds of yarn, 25 pounds of which go into the hospital articles that, we are told, are badly needed. Only six ladies are knitting. Two of these are elderly ladies, one of whom is not a resident of this county. Can’t you lend a helping hand? A few minutes a day will help. Mrs. Centaurus has the yarn and instructions.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1919
n Clarence E. Eddy, president, manager and principle owner of the Monte Cristo mine near May field creek, 35 miles northwest of Challis, was here this week getting supplies
Mr. Eddy bought, paid for and has sent in a brand new type of quartz mill for the Monte Cristo. It is what is known as the Gibson mill — a new and very successful embodiment of several of the main and best known processes of milling. It crushes, grinds, mills and brazes the ore to such an extent that practically all of the gold and silver values in free milling rock settle and are concentrated into a quicksilver basin in the bottom of the mill and the bullion or amalgam can be “cleaned up” anytime by merely lifting the lid.
n The Arco Tigers were again victorious over the Challis Big Boys in two games played here last Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s game stood 8 to 8 at the close of the 9th inning thus causing another inning to be played when the Tigers put one more man over the plate. Unfair decisions on the part of Arco’s traveling umpire are said to have won the game, while they beat us fairly the second game by a score of 9 to 5. The Tigers won over Pahsimeroi 17 to 1.