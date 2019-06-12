25 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1994
• Is the long arm of the law eroding private landowner rights? Is central Idaho crawling with National Marine Fisheries Service law enforcement personnel? Are the skies disturbed by military helicopters zooming over waterways looking for a cow standing on a salmon redd? These and other questions came up during the county commissioners’ meeting on June 13.
• Several residents approached the city Tuesday evening with a petition stating that modular and manufactured housing permitted in the eastern and southern subdivisions is causing concern. The petitioners said installation of these homes is devaluing the surrounding property, allowing for structures contrary to the desires of the neighborhood, disrupting the harmony of those within the subdivisions and is not in the best interest of the City of Challis.
50 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1969
• Funeral services for Halsey M. Gridley, 75, longtime publisher and editor of The Challis Messenger, were held in the Challis Masonic Temple at 2 p.m. Friday, June 6. Mr. Gridley died suddenly at his home in Challis on June 3 of natural causes.
He was born April 5, 1894, in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the Son of Charles L. and Olivia Gridley. In 1917 he enlisted in the United States Army and served overseas. Upon his discharge in 1919 he returned to Pennsylvania for a short time and then came west to Challis in 1920 where his sister, Florence Rowles, was living.
He was married to Edna Buchanan of Bradford, Pennsylvania in Pocatello on February 25, 1922. They made their home in Pocatello until 1929 when he purchased The Challis Messenger. The couple made their home in Challis and operated the newspaper until 1959 when it was sold to Richard Swindell.
• Charter members of the Idaho Salmon-Steelhead Council held an organizational meeting in Challis recently to hear officials of the State Fish and Game Department explain management policies for season-run fish species.
75 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1944
• W.W. Staley, with the Idaho Bureau of Mines and Geology, arrived in Challis the first of the week and is at the present time located at the Central Hotel, where he will confer with anyone who is interested in mining.
Mr. Staley stated in The Messenger office Monday that if anyone has a prospect or mining property and is not sure of whether the property is good enough to work, if samples are brought to him, in most cases he will be able to advise the owners as to the value of the property and ore. Or, if anyone wishes him to inspect mining property, he will be glad to do so.
• Lee Clark, Custer County Sheriff, reports that he apprehended three youths from St. Anthony Monday for reckless driving, after the lads had driven their car up Main street at a wild pace in reverse gear and finally winding up when they hit the curb in front of the Granger Café.
Sheriff Clark stated in The Messenger office that he was in the café when they hit the curb. He went out and gave the boys a talking to and told them to drive the car up in front of the Garden Creek Lodge where they had a room.
100 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1919
• Both our legislators ... received promises from the Highway Commission that the State highway between this point and Pahsimeroi would be completed this summer. Mid-summer is almost upon us and nothing on the project done and a thousand or so of the citizens of this section are clamoring for immediate action upon this important piece of highway.