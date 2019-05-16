25 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1994
n The May 17 election for school board trustees was cancelled when no one filed as a write-in candidate before the May 12 deadline. Declared as trustees were incumbent Kay Hovren for Zone 3 to begin her second term and Greg Hurless for Zone 4 to replace Steve Long.
All Custer County elected officials are still unopposed for the primary election next Tuesday, May 24.
Lin F. Hintze of Mackay, who filed to run as a Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, District 3, was the only write-in candidate on the county level to file by the May 13 deadline to run in the primary. He will oppose Republican incumbent Custer County Commission Chairman Ivan Taylor of Mackay for a four-year term in the general election in November.
n About 30 people attending a meeting at the Custer County Courthouse Saturday listened to a plan by the director of the Idaho Sovereignty Association to restore state power over the federal government.
Gary DeMott, the group’s director from Boise, handed out copies of a resolution he wants to introduce before the 1995 Idaho Legislature that would declare the state’s sovereignty under the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and “demand that the federal government cease and desist from mandates that are beyond the scope of constitutionally designated powers.”
n The proposed “Pacfish” (Pacific Fish) Forest Service guidelines to protect threatened and endangered salmon will not mean further reductions in livestock grazing, restrictions on recreation or other management changes on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, according to Paul Ries, SNRA Ranger.
SNRA has already adopted many of the management practices in Pacfish to protect salmon habitat. On-the-ground management of recreation and other uses around Alturas, Pettit, Yellowbelly, Redfish and Stanley lakes will not change much due to either Pacfish or the critical designation of salmon and other anadromous fish habitat by the National Marine Fisheries Service, Ries said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1969
n The $160,000 water bond issue to provide funds for improving the city’s water system received more than the necessary two-thirds majority in Tuesday’s election. The vote was 260 in favor and 30 against.
n Dick Swigert, representing Swigert Mines, George Jewitt, a miner, and Don Frost, representing the Challis Chamber of Commerce, all of Challis, and Clayton Hurless, Clayton, attended the meeting in Idaho Falls Saturday arranged by the Forest Service to provide public comment on the controversial mining project of the American Smelting and Refining Co. in the White Cloud range of the Challis National Forest.
The Idaho Falls meeting attracted some 250 persons and 60 speakers. All but 10 of the 60 speakers spoke out against the proposed mining development.
Norman Visnes, Silverton, Idaho, manager of the Northwestern Mining department for American Smelting and Refining Co., reiterated that his company’s expected capital outlay for the mine would be some $40 million and that some $700,000 in taxes would be paid annually to Custer County as a result of the mine operation. He said an additional $250,000 would likely be paid in state taxes annually.
Several conservation leaders called for a moratorium on any mining development in the now roadless White Cloud area and contiguous Boulder and Pioneer ranges.
n Willis Benjamin, 30, of Idaho Falls, was appointed Monday by the county commissioners as Custer County Prosecuting Attorney.
The new attorney will be in Challis one day a month to take care of any county business.
Benjamin replaced Attorney James R. Bennetts, who served as the county’s prosecuting attorney from May 1, 1963, until the 1968 election, at which time he did not seek re-election. Since that time he has served as acting prosecuting attorney until resigning the position in April.
75 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1944
n Tragedy was once again recorded in the Salmon river mountains near Challis last Saturday when the body of Mrs. Eva Gillespie, 21, was found where she had fallen after a last struggle to beat the deep snow banks of this section, in an effort to return probably to Challis from where she had started at 5 o’clock Friday morning on a hike which was to have taken her to the small mining town of Bayhorse, over the mountains when probably she had to admit defeat and acknowledge to herself that she could not make the 15 or 16 mile hike over the rough mountainous country.
Bill Bradshaw found the body around 5 o’clock on the afternoon of Saturday, May 20th, after a posse headed by Sheriff Lee Clark had spent the entire day, starting before dawn, searching the mountains between Challis and Bayhorse for the girl, who it was reported to a Messenger representative from the sheriff’s office had bet a steak dinner with two young men here that she could make the trip on foot. After finding the body of the unfortunate girl, in the vicinity of the Keystone mountain section, where she was off her course considerably and was headed for the Squaw Creek section, Bill came to the Alex Klug ranch and telephoned authorities of his findings. Had she been able to negotiate the deep snow drifts, the blind canyons and steep mountains, she would still not have arrived in the Bayhorse district as she was found about two miles beyond the end of the Garden creek road.
Before starting on the fatal hike, Mrs. Gillespie is thought to have taken a few sandwiches, candy bars and matches and also secured a forest service map. The map, one glove and her hat were found, but a handbag which she was thought to have carried was not found. A place where she had evidently eaten a sandwich some time during the day was spotted.
Eva Roberts Gillespie was born at Canton, Ohio, March 4, 1923, the only child of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Roberts. She was married to Joseph Gillespie about three years ago.
The husband, Joseph Gillespie, is serving in the Seabees, located somewhere in the Pacific war zone.
The Gillespies loved the rugged Idaho country and especially the Challis section and were hiking enthusiasts, and it was this love of the mountains, hiking and outdoor life that was the probable cause of the attempted hike to the Bayhorse country over the mountain pass.
It was reported that a number of her friends had tried the day before to persuade her from attempting the trip, telling her it would be practically impossible even for natives of this country, to say nothing of one so unfamiliar to the western mountains as she was, but to no avail.
100 YEARS AGO
Issue missing