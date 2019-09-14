25 YEARS AGO
September 15, 1994
n Challis Joint School District No. 181 called a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, to determine if increased enrollment called for an emergency tax levy. The board approved adding an emergency tax levy for $22,000.
There were 648 students enrolled in the district as of Sept. 6, 1994, compared with last year’s 589. This increase of 59 students, or 10 percent, allows the district to obtain an emergency tax levy. Fluctuations in enrollment were discussed, as the trustees recognized the eventual loss of students in the future.
n Migrating Chinook salmon have responded to recent cooler temperatures and established 12 redds in the upper Salmon River between Casino Creek bridge and Holman Creek. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that quite a few people have been harassing the migrants. River monitors and regular Forest Service staff have witnessed fish harassment in several forms within the last couple of weeks. One woman was caught throwing rocks at the spawning fish. Because of these problems, the canyon area of the river has been temporarily closed to humans. Floatboating continues as an activity, but those on the sidelines have to stay away from the water.
n A proposal to construct a new fire station on public land in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area of central Idaho would require the Forest Service to issue a special use permit.
The Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department is seeking permission to build a fire station somewhere near the south end of its district. Currently the fire department has facilities in the city of Stanley. But in recent years, the number of homes and businesses has increased in the southern part of the district, from Fourth of July Creek north to Stanley. Response time for fire equipment from Stanley to this area is between 20 and 30 minutes.
n The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has taken another step into the the electronic age with a computer bulletin board system, or BBS, available to representatives of the media and the general public. BBS system operator Jack Trueblood says the agency “isn’t actually on the information superhighway yet, but we’re heading up the on-ramp.”
The BBS can be reached by almost anyone with a computer and telephone modem. Once online, the user is allowed fifteen minutes twice daily to look up information and copy it to their own computer.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 18, 1969
n A new phase of 4-H Beef Project this year was the show and carcass evaluation on the five best steers from each county. This contest has resulted in new interest in our 4-H Beef Program.
Custer County had five steers entered in the competition. Those entering were Tim Chivers, Rocky Westergard, Debbie Bradbury, Dan and Bill Woolley, and Karma Bradbury.
These cattle were evaluated alive and then taken to Zweigart’s Packing Co. to be processed. The carcasses were weighed and graded and measurements were taken of the back fat, loin eye, heart, pelvic and kidney fat. This enabled us to yield grade the carcass and estimate the percentage of retail yield. The final placing of the cattle was done on a basis of 50 percent live evaluation and 50 percent carcass evaluation.
n A warning was issued by Sheriff Bert Mecham that some loaded cyanide guns and cartridges were stolen from the Floyd Black ranch. These items are deadly and can cause death in seconds if fired. It is feared that if they are left in some place and found by a child, the results could be fatal. If anyone finds these items, please report it to the sheriff.
n District Forest Ranger Dan Pence, Clayton District, has reported that a total of 501 people were contacted in the White Cloud Peaks area by the White Cloud patrolman, Charles McAbery, between June 30 and Sept. 5. The patrolman in the same position contacted 359 people in 1968 and 408 people in 1967.
McAbery reported that 40 percent of area visitors were hikers. Horseback riders accounted for 30 percent, and trail bike riders accounted for the remaining 30 percent. Visitors spent an average of three days in the White Clouds per trip.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 1944
n W.E. Detweiler, Republican candidate for governor, in a letter to W.W. Thibedeau pledges his fullest cooperation with the Fish and Game Commission in furthering the interests of the sportsmen of the state. Proof of his understanding of this phase of state government is contained in the following letter:
“If elected governor, it will be my purpose to cooperate with the Fish and Game Commission to the end that any needed improvements in the law may be enacted, and I will do all within my power to keep the department out of politics and in the hands of those best able to serve the interests of sportsmen in this state.”
n The GIs overseas who are using their spare time to “crack the school books” in hopes of improving their possibilities when they return to civilian life advise the boys and girls back home to keep on with their schooling. As Cpl. Kermit Greason of Atwood, Kansas, put it, “Any boy who is in high school now had better finish right away. Because if he doesn’t finish before he is drafted or before he takes a full-time job, chances are he never will. That goes for girls too.”
n Managers of all school, college and other football teams were requested by the the Office of Defense Transportation to confine sale and distribution of tickets to residents of of the areas where the games are played.
Such restriction is necessary, the managers were told, in order to keep these games from adding to the wartime transportation burden of intercity buses and passenger trains. The OTD also renewed its request that all football teams use coach train accommodations whenever possible and no reservations be made until the day before departure.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1919
Issue missing