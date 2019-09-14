Too early to tell how good, but sea-run steelhead season on the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers is in the offing. From mid-September through fall until the winter freeze-up ends the season, anglers will be out trying their luck. So far 115,000 steelhead have been counted at Bonneville Dam on the lower Columbia River, but the tally dropped to 59,000 at The Dalles. The count last week over Ice Harbor Dam on the lower Snake River was 9,000 steelhead. Above, anglers are fishing for chinook salmon from Tunnel Rock on the main Salmon River near Challis.