25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1993
n While red ribbons are being circulated around town for drug awareness week, the people of Challis continue to display their purple ribbons in support of the effort to find Stephanie Crane.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying they were working on several positive leads, but no suspect is in custody at this time.
The National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime at the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted for assistance. Members of a task force consisting of special agents from the FBI and Idaho Bureau of Investigation have expressed appreciation for the information that has been provided by individuals in the Challis community. Dispatch personnel indicate they receive between 50 and 100 calls a day, either from those who think they might have something or from someone wishing to confirm a rumor they recently heard.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 24, 1968
n A resident of Idaho Falls pleaded guilty October 5 before U.S. Commissioner R. Don Bistline, in Pocatello, to charges of having violated a Department of Agriculture regulation prohibiting the use of any motorized vehicles in a Primitive Area.
The man admitted to riding a trail machine down the Loon Creek trail to the Middle Fork of the Salmon River on June 28 this year. The mouth of Loon Creek is six miles inside the Idaho Primitive Area. All trail entrances to the Idaho Primitive Area are signed as being closed to motorized travel.
The trail motorcyclist was stopped and questioned by David Osterhout on the Simplot Ranch. Osterhout is a special deputy for Custer County. Osterhout informed the Forest Service patrolman of the violation.
The Forest Service reminds everyone that every effort will be made to apprehend and convict persons using motorized vehicles within the Primitive Areas on the Challis National Forest.
n Mrs. Elsie Kirtley has been appointed by the city council as the new city clerk. Mrs. Kirtley began her duties October 21. She replaces Mrs. George Meyer who resigned.
n Mr. and Mrs. George Mosher of Hawthorne, Nevada, have purchased Missou’s Club in Challis from Mel Meyers, who has operated the club the past 2½ years. The new owners have changed the name to Campfire Bar and plan an open house for this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The Moshers lived in Challis in 1966 and 1967 while he was employed by Jenson Oil Co. After they left here they went to Hawthorne where they operated a bar, café and motel.
n Official opening of the Republican headquarters at the Crawford Hotel in Challis will be held Friday. Coffee and donuts will be served.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 27, 1943
n (Post-Register) SALMON—Residents of Salmon joined Robert Isley, Lemhi county sheriff, and other officials Sunday in the search for the B-17 army bomber from which five crew members parachuted to safety early Sunday morning.
According to spectators, the bomber, flying low over Salmon about 4 a.m., appeared to be in trouble and shortly after crew members were seen to bail out. The men, scattered over an area 40 miles east of Salmon, were picked up by various people and brought into Salmon. The plane, with automatic controls set, was headed south when abandoned. The men were reported to have left Sunday for Pocatello.
n A telegram was received Friday evening by Mrs. Donald Rowles announcing the arrival of a six-pound baby girl to Ensign and Mrs. Gridley Rowles at Ottumwa, Iowa, where Ensign Rowles is stationed as a pilot instructor at the Naval Air Base.
n Registration for War Ration Book Four opened in the Custer County Courthouse this morning at 9 o’clock with Mildred McGowan, local ration board clerk, in charge of a crew of volunteer workers who have so generously consented to assist in the work of registering the consumers of the Challis section of the county, as was the case when registration for Book Two took place.
n Idaho State Headquarters, Selective Service, announces a much stricter policy relative to the checking up of delinquent registrants effective November 1. Draft-age men who have either deliberately or through carelessness failed in any obligations to their local draft boards, including those who failed to keep their boards informed of changes of address, will immediately be reclassified into I-A and ordered to report for induction regardless of occupation or family status. This will affect approximately 200 registrants in Idaho who are classified as delinquents at the present time.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1918
n Owing to the ever-nearing Flu epidemic which is sweeping the country, the local health authorities deemed it expedient to the welfare and health of the residents of Round Valley and Challis to establish a quarantine of the valley. This was accordingly done last Sunday evening, and all travel to and from the valley has been stopped with the exception of a few residents who happened to return from outside points and agreed to submit to a 72-hour quarantine before associating with anyone.
Though the step may appear to some as too drastic, it is the only thing to do and the health officers are to be commended on the action taken.
If every community in the country would follow the example of Round valley the Flu epidemic would run itself out in a short time. Up to the present, no Flu has appeared in this valley and we fervently hope that fortune will continue to so favor us.
n George E. Keyes, one of our foremost citizens, who was taken ill at Pocatello last week with Spanish Influenza, passed away last Tuesday morning. Mrs. Keyes left the forepart of the week for Pocatello but death had claimed Mr. Keyes before her arrival. The remains have been taken to Boise where interment will be made. The sympathy of all is extended to the bereaved wife and son.
n By order of the State Board of Health, County Superintendent, Jennie E. Kelleher, closed all schools in Custer county for an indefinite period commencing last Monday morning.
n Once again it becomes our sad duty to chronicle the deaths of two of Custer county’s young heroes.
Glen Achen of Stanley, was last week reported killed in action in France. The young man entered Our Country’s service in the early part of the past summer and leaves his parents in Stanley and every loyal American to mourn his death.
John Ackerman, whom we mentioned in last week’s issue as being in training at Camp Fremont, died of reported Spanish Influenza and the remains were brought to his old home in Montana where interment was made the fore part of this week. Doubly sad is the passing of this young hero, for besides an aged mother he leaves to mourn his loss a young bride of but a few months to whom the deepest and most heartfelt sympathy is extended by all.
The homage due these fallen heroes is equally divided, for though the one died in the trenches the other was fast accumulating the protecting knowledge of modern warfare and would have soon been occupying his place in the first-line, shell-swept trenches of France.