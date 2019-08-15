25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1994
n Ted Macy of Helena, Montana, has been hired as Salmon River Electric Cooperative’s new general manager, succeeding Dolores Ivie, who resigned April 13. Macy took the reins from acting manager Frank Corrales on Monday, August 15, after being notified by the SREC board Wednesday, August 10, that he had the job.
Macey said the board was eager to get a new general manager on board to deal with a lot of work and issues on the table. Among those issues is negotiating a new contract for linemen, who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and dealing with morale problems they alluded to in an August 11 letter to the Challis Messenger.
n This week an FM translator will be installed on Grouse Peak, enabling the residents of Challis and the Pahsimeroi Valley to tune in to radio station KCIR out of Twin Falls. For several years it has been the desire of many in the community to bring this station into our area. The project was taken on by the Challis Mission Church, which has labored long and hard to finally make it a reality.
n With forest fires burning in the mountains west of Challis, things are apparently getting too smoky for the local black bears. At least two have come down out of the woods in the last week or so to pay visits to area businesses and homes.
n Applications that would let three water users near Challis get their irrigation water from wells rather than taking it out of the Salmon River are now being reviewed by the Department of Water Resources, officials said today. It marks the first time IDWR has been asked to change surface water use to ground water as part of salmon recovery efforts. Fish and Game officials say approval of the plan would be an innovative step toward helping protect endangered and threatened Chinook and sockeye salmon.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1969
n Clayton Ranger District visitor information personnel recently hosted members of the Idaho Historical Society Auxiliary from Boise on an auto tour of the Yankee Fork. The group stopped at Sunbeam, Bonanza, Custer and other sites of historical interest.
n The Challis Jr. and Sr. High School and Challis, Clayton, Patterson and Stanley elementary schools will open for the 1969-70 school year August 28th. Bus routes will remain the same as last year. Daily classes will begin at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.
n Coach Dow Dean and assistant coach Dave Highers announce that the Challis High School football season will begin August 18th. Regular practice will begin at 6 p.m. for all players.
n Ranger Don Owen said that the fire danger on the National Forest is “high” on most of the forest and “very high” to “extreme” in some areas such as the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, Loon Creek and other low elevation locations.
n An ax, shovel and bucket are now required by all persons traveling by automobile, boat, pack animal or other vehicle through the National Forests of central and southern Idaho. Rapidly increasing fire danger has made this measure necessary. Regional Forester Floyd Iverson explained that this tool requirement is not necessary when people are at improved Forest campgrounds, picnic areas or places of permanently improved habitation, or while they are traveling on numbered State and Federal highways.
n At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 9th, a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 93 about one mile north of Torrey’s plunged into the Salmon River. The driver, Barbara Jo Griffith, of Idaho Falls, reached for some clothing blowing out of the vehicle. The car turned to the right and went over the 30-foot embankment into the Salmon River. Miss Griffith was taken to the Sun Valley Hospital for minor injuries.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 23, 1944
n In calling attention to the decline of 17% in high school enrollment during the past four years, A.H. Chatburn, state superintendent of public education, urged support from local committees to cooperate with a nationwide “Go-to-School” drive. Figures for the state of Idaho show for the year 1940-1941 a peak high school enrollment of 34,163. During the year just passed, 1943-1944, this number had decreased to 28,363.
This loss in school population cannot be attributed solely to high school youths entering the armed forces. The greatest loss has been occasioned by high school students entering gainful employment.
n Anyone who has no other means of cooking is eligible for a stove rationing certificate under easier rationing regulations announced by OPA. A small increase in the supply of cooking stoves makes the eased regulations possible.
n The flying hooves of fine race horses and the colorful atmosphere of the racetrack will experience a real revival at the Eastern Idaho State Fair September 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16.
Such was the promise of F.E. DeKay, in charge of the racing program for the fair, who has just returned from Montana’s big fair at Great Falls, where he successfully negotiated for a mechanical starting gate with ten stalls, and where he was mightily impressed with the race program and with the performance of several Idaho horses entered in the Great Falls races.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 2019
n During the past week, two more forest fires were reported in the upper country, the smoke from which was exceedingly dense here. 5,000 head of sheep were lost in a forest fire in the Indian creek section week before last.
Watch your step, you campers, as our forests are one of our chief assets.
n Challis Schools will open as usual on the second Monday in September, which falls on the eighth this year.
The teachers who have been engaged are as follows: Principal Nathan Robinson; Mrs. Ruth Carpenter and Elizabeth McAllister, assistants in high school; Mrs. Sullivan, 7th and 8th; Mary Woodson, 5th and 6th; Mary Adams, 3rd and 4th; Gertrude Nickerson, 1st and 2nd.
The school building is receiving a new coat of paint and a well-equipped physical and chemical laboratory is being added, which will greatly improve the efficiency and standing of the high school. Plans are being considered for enlarging the playground and providing playground equipment.