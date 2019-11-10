25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1994
n Halloween night was relatively quiet, but some incidents crossed the line. Two juveniles, unwilling to sign complaints, said kids were throwing eggs around town and wished the authorities would slow the release of the slimy projectiles by issuing a warning to the offending parties. Sheriff Al Finley said he did not ever find anyone with eggs in their vehicle, but did meet a few rigs with empty egg cartons. The line he received was that the joyriders just saw some litter and, being good citizens, picked it up off the streets.
n Far more compelling than Universal’s new film “The River Wild” with Meryl Streep is a new book on river running, “Never Turn Back.”
The book is about whitewater sports’ most famous personality, Dr. Walt Blackadar, a doctor in Salmon. The late Dr. Blackadar stunned the outdoor world when he ran the treacherous rapids of Turnback Canyon on the remote and wild Alsek River in Canada and Alaska. What made his journey through Turnback Canyon even more remarkable was that he did it alone — at 49, an age when most athletes are long retired.
Blackadar’s spectacular rise, however, veered wildly off course when a young woman tragically died on one of his kayaking expeditions. Heartbroken by the death and plagued by mounting physical problems, Blackadar’s kayaking technique began to deteriorate. Yet Blackadar had a spirit that was irrepressible and he sought out and faced off against some of the world’s most formidable whitewater.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1969
n Ronald Lee Thompson of Sacramento, California, was wounded in a hunting accident at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. As Hal Goodman of Clovis, California, was unloading his rifle the bolt jammed. When the action was freed, it threw a shell into the chamber and the gun discharged. Mr. Thompson was struck in the side by the bullet. Last reports were that Mr. Thompson’s condition was satisfactory.
n The winners in the city of Challis general election held Tuesday, November 4th, were the following: Vernon D. Winter received a total of 78 votes for councilman. Don Leuzinger received a total of 58 votes for councilman. Charlie Harvie received a total of 30 votes for councilman. A total of 98 votes were cast.
In the Stanley city election, Stan Iwakiri was elected mayor with 20 votes. Wayne Willard was elected councilman with 20 votes, and Kay Piva was elected with 19 votes. Clarence Cole and Stella Critchfield were each elected with 19 votes. A total of 26 votes were cast.
In Clayton, John Rovetto was elected mayor with 25 votes. As councilmen, Bobby Campbell was elected with 26 votes and Keith Leuzinger with 27 votes. There are 29 registered voters in Clayton and a total of 28 votes were cast in the election.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 8, 1944
n Junior Gridley writes home that he enjoyed a long visit the other evening in Bremerton, Washington, with Harold Street a former Challis resident. Harold left here for the Navy following his graduation from Challis High School three years ago and has been in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Idaho for nearly two years. He is on a 30-day furlough and expressed great delight in seeing someone from Challis. He reported that his brother, Glenn, also in the Navy, is somewhere in the Pacific. Both boys are well known in Challis and their many friends will be pleased to hear of their whereabouts.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 5, 1919
n Chas. Fagan, one of our venerable pioneers, left last week for Oregon where he will spend the winter with a sister whom he has not seen for 36 years.
Upon his arrival at Mackay he saw the first railroad train he had seen in 43 years. And while he had read considerable about the greatly improved traveling facilities he was still unprepared for the sight which met his gaze, for what was termed an iron horse 43 years ago had grown in proportion to size to the ponderous bulk of a mighty elephant, which pulled with ease the string of palaces which are now provided for the ease and comfort of the traveling public.
n As a result of the combined efforts of Challis and Pahsimeroi citizens, daily mail (except Sundays) was instituted from this city to May last Friday. This service greatly facilitates the transaction of business between Challis, the seat of county government, and the big, prosperous Pahsimeroi valley.
A petition has been forwarded to Washington praying for a daily mail to Clayton, and with the facts therein set forth it is believed that the prayer of the many petitioners will be granted. Another petition is being circulated asking for a daily mail, including Sunday, from this point to Mackay.
------------------
Editor’s note:
For the last four months we’ve advertised and asked around the community in an attempt to hire someone to write the Good Old Days column. Our efforts have proven unsuccessful. This is the final installment of Good Old Days. If you want to keep reading it and are willing to compile and type it up, contact us.