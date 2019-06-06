25 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1994
n Friends, neighbors and relatives turned out at the Legion Hall Saturday night to help Laura Bishop celebrate her 90th birthday. The program featured songs, stories and poems by her sister, daughters and grandsons, followed by an evening of dancing with music provided by her talented family.
Laura was born at Idaho Falls in 1904 to Dr. Robert and Ethel Philps. She had a brother, David, who was two years older. When she was almost six years old, the family made a major move. They left behind the city, her father riding his horse and driving their extra horses. Grandpa Philps was driving the wagon with all their household goods. Seated beside him was her mother and new little sister Annabel and brother David. Grandma Philps drove her buggy and Laura got to ride with her.
They arrived at the ranch on Laura’s sixth birthday. The ranch, located five miles north of Challis, is still in the Philps family. This was Laura’s home until she married Slim Bishop, a cowboy from Montana. After she married, the Bishops ranched for many years. Laura and Slim became the parents of three girls, Ethelella, Betty and Elinor, and one son, David, who died when he was 38 years old.
n This summer, to commemorate the importance of Goodale’s Cutoff to the emigrants who traveled the Oregon Trail in the mid-1800s, a wagon train will travel the length of the cutoff. The wagon train will leave Springfield, Idaho, on June 15, arrive at Craters of the Moon National Monument on June 18, and then continue its journey as it follows the original route of the trail through the monument. On July 5, the trip will conclude at Soul’s Rest, northeast of Boise.
n Last weekend Challis hosted the second annual state finals for the Envirothon, a problem-solving natural resource competition for high school students in grades nine through 12. Seventy participants from all over the state teamed up in groups of five to do some hands-on learning about the natural world.
Sponsored by the Idaho Soil Conservation districts in conjunction with state and federal agencies, the Envirothon curriculum attempts to teach the effect individual actions have on environmental problems, interactions and interdependencies of the natural world, current issues, the agencies that are available to assist individuals in resource protection matters and the need for environmental awareness and an action-oriented adult life.
50 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1969
n Halsey M. Gridley, 75, longtime resident of Challis and former publisher of The Challis Messenger, passed away at his home Tuesday, June 3.
n Funeral services for Charles Gridley Rowles, 47, were held Thursday, May 29, in the Congregational Church in McCall. Graveside services were conducted May 30 at the Challis Cemetery by Masonic Lodge No. 92 A.F. & A.M., followed by the firing squad salute and Taps by Philip Kirk Post No. 109.
Charles Gridley Rowles was born in Challis on October 8, 1921, the son of Donald and Florence Gridley Rowles. He graduated from Challis High School in 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years, from 1942 to 1948, and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands for two years, at air bases at Seattle for two years and in the Bermuda Islands for two years. He was seriously injured in two plane crashes during World War II.
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1944
n Notice is given by the Challis Volunteer Fire department and the Village Council of Challis, that at all times when the fire siren sounds denoting a fire in the Village, that all water taps should immediately be closed so that sufficient water pressure may be assured to combat any fire that may occur. It may be your home that is on fire, if so you would want your neighbors and friends to turn off water they were using.
n Harry Goodwin, longtime resident of Custer and Lemhi counties, passed away last Thursday, June 8, at the age of 75. Harry D. Goodwin was born October 20, 1869, at Cleveland, Ohio, and when but four years of age, came to Lemhi county, living in the Pahsimeroi valley, where he worked on cattle ranches for some time when he became old enough, but mining was his main occupation and had had prospected in many localities of central Idaho, and had been employed in several mines in this section. In 1892 he was united in marriage to Anna Harkey in Lemhi county, and four children, one daughter and three sons, were born to this union.
n So far, the month of June has been one of the wettest in the length of time since records have been compiled at the local office. Up to about 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon the precipitation recorded at this office was 1.91 inches.
100 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1919
n A public farewell party will be given Thursday evening of this week at the Dodge Hall in honor of Private Lee Baxter, whose furlough expires and who will leave for The Presidio, California, on Friday morning, where he will remain for some time.
Owing to the fact that he will not be here to participate in the big welcome celebration that will take place before long to honor our returned heroes, this party was arranged in order that he might know that every man, woman and child appreciates what he did for his country in the performance of which he lost his right leg at the battle of the Argonne Forest.
n The recreation committee of Child’s Welfare organization of Challis appeared before the school board and the village council recently and requested that the school grounds be enlarged and swings and croquet and tennis grounds be constructed for the purpose of giving the children of this city a playground.
n The business houses of Challis, adopted the fast time schedule last Monday morning, as a matter of convenience, for the outside is running on the new schedule, and much confusion prevailed.