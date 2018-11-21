25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 25, 1993
n The Action Team may be feeling like the unwanted orphan child of Challis, but at a meeting November 17 participants declared their own self-worth and decided to stand on their own, do right and fear not.
A small group of Action Team advocates met Wednesday evening to decide whether they wished to continue as an organization. It was the group’s consensus that the team had come too far to quit now.
Accomplishments since the team’s inception in the fall of 1992 have been to complete an economic diversification plan for the Challis area, obtain Gem Community certification for the city of Challis, line up a beautification grant of $24,500, sponsor a grant writing workshop, send a representative to the Governor’s Conference on Recreation and Tourism and help start a medical needs survey for the North Custer Hospital District.
n Western Montana Clinic has until December 30 to sign a new lease with the North Custer Hospital District. Western Montana administration indicated to the board they will probably sign the lease if they can come to suitable employment terms with physician’s assistant Jim VanArk.
At their regular meeting November 18, the board reviewed terms of the new lease. It is fixed for one year with provisions for two one-year extensions. The lease states that if neither party makes other arrangements 60 days before the end of the contract, the lease is automatically renewed.
Western Montana shared a profit and loss statement with some board members. The bottom line is the clinic is losing money, but Western Montana feels there are some management options that can be tried to transform the red into black.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 21, 1968
n “The Storm” presented by members of the drama class, was chosen by Mrs. Dave Santos to compete in Rigby at the One-Act Play Festival November 15 and 16. The cast for this play included Greg Landon, Anne Chivers, Richard Niece, Sandra Abbott and Mary Mann.
n A Junior and Senior High School Smoker will be held this Friday in the high school gym at 8:15 p.m. Included on the program will be wrestling, tumbling and rope climbing. Admission is 25 cents and 50 cents.
n Two new directors were elected and two re-elected to the board of directors at the annual meeting last Wednesday night of the Custer Telephone Cooperative, Inc. New directors are Bill Waetzig, Challis area; and Roland Rovetto, Clayton area. Directors re-elected were George Whitworth, Pahsimeroi area; and Tom Chivers, Round Valley area. Holdover directors are Dick Swigert, Joe Anderson and John Bruggenkamp.
n The Cowboys Aid will hold its annual meeting and luncheon this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Challis Community Church. Bridge and pinochle will be played during the afternoon. All wives of cattlemen and foresters are invited.
n The District No. 1 High School Rodeo club held a meeting November 17 at Challis High School. Byron Pehrson, president called the meeting to order. It was reported that $9.50 was made from the cake walk at Challis. It was decided to hold a dance in Challis November 28. Rose Johnson is in charge of getting the hall, and Leona Howard in charge of the band.
Mackay and Challis are each trying to make $200 a month for the district rodeo this spring. A date for the rodeo was also discussed.
n The largest consignment ever recorded by the Custer County Livestock Marketing Association was made at the association’s Monday sale when Cal Worthington, Challis, sold 1,118 head of calves for $131,522.68.
Two thousand four hundred three head of cattle sold for $290,143.92. There were 1,292 steers, 1,008 heifers, 21 cows and two bulls.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24, 1943
n Lee Clark, chief conservation officer, informed The Messenger last evening that everything is all ready for the antelope roundup that will take place near Challis probably next Saturday, provided the weather is favorable for flying.
Lee stated that the corrals are completed and are placed near the Bradbury Flat section, a little ways from the Slim Bishop ranch, and in the locality where antelope herds stay normally.
Bill Woods and his airplane will be here and do most of the driving from the air, hunting out the antelope from the draws and foothills where they run to. In the drive that was made in the Lost River section last week, Lee stated that Woods had little trouble driving the antelope into the corrals with his plane, but the difficulty arose when the animals were being held in the corrals.
The antelope have become so numerous in this section that many of the ranchers are entering complaints about the damage they are doing to their ranches. By rounding up as many of the animals as possible and shipping them to other parts of the state where there are no antelope, it will benefit the entire state.
n Seventy-five arrests for violation of fish and game laws were made by conservation officers in October, James O. Beck, department director, announced. The number is the largest for any month of 1943, and is accounted for by the wide variety of field and stream activities available to the public.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1918
n Wednesday evening word reached town that District Judge F.J. Cowen, together with T.R. Jones, Clay Vance and an attorney from Idaho Falls had passed the quarantine guard on Willow creek summit and were on their way to Challis.
At about seven o’clock a large number of our citizens met and proceeded down the road to a point about 100 yards below the school house and erected a barricade to stop the entrance of the car carrying the party named above into town.
An offer was made the visitors to the effect that if they would go to the Challis Hot Springs for the night the Council of Defense would meet with them the following morning. Judge Cowen said he would consent to this arrangement provided he was guaranteed an entrance to town the next morning. This could not be assured him and after some further parleying, the Judge and his party returned to Mackay.
There was no violence offered nor disrespect shown to the party. The assemblage was simply a body of men and women determined to enforce a quarantine which our health officers deem necessary to protect the lives of our citizens against a disease that proves fatal in many cases. Should Spanish Influenza enter our town it would be a serious blow to the community and there is no question that some of our citizens would lose their lives as a result. We have but one physician and no nurses here and our situation would be extremely dangerous.
The State Board of Health and the Governor have given us all assurances of their support in maintaining the quarantine. The people, therefore, believe they are standing on their rights as American citizens and have resolved to back our health officers in maintaining the quarantine.