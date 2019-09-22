25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1994
• Fish and Game Conservation Officer Paul Sommerfeld said his department has captured and transferred 14 bears out of the Sawtooth Valley. This is in addition to taking two out of Clayton and one each out of Tunnel Rock and Ellis and having one destroyed on Challis Creek and one killed by a semi. He wasn’t sure what happened to the bruin at Challis Lanes, but it could be the same critter seen strolling down Main street at 5 a.m. last week. At any rate, that one was learning the ropes because it was seen using the crosswalk when crossing the highway.
Wildlife biologist Mike Scott from Salmon said there have been at least 50 bear incidents reported in the upper Salmon region this summer.
As one of the driest years on record moves into another dry fall, both two- and four-legged animals feel the pinch inflicted by nature.
Scott noted that these omnivores, which are like people in that they will eat darn near anything, have no grass to graze, berries to pluck or roots to dig. So they come down to the creek bottoms looking for food to fatten up on before their winter hibernation.
• Will the city lose the Y-Intersection beautification grant? Could city council members be held personally liable for inappropriate awarding of bids? These were the big questions posed by Mayor John Walker at the special Challis City Council meeting held Tuesday night.
City attorney Jock Slavin listened to what was presented and made the comment that it looked like the entire process was a good faith effort and it didn’t look like was anyone was remiss. He noted that the grant only stipulates that all paperwork be on file when the city requests reimbursement.
Consultant Don Watson added that it is customary to make oral contact with bidders during the bid process.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1969
• The Challis Vikings downed the Teton Redskins here Friday, September 19, 26-14.
Leading ground-gainers for Challis were Orval Rice, with a total of 197 yards, and Doug Baker, with a total of 79 yards. Leading tacklers were Bob Piva, with six, and Randy Noble and Ramond Whalen, each with four.
• The Salmon River Electric Cooperative announced that $33,181 will be divided among cooperative members for the years 1955 and 1956.
The biggest checks went to the Ima Mine ($10,100) and Clayton Silver Mine ($5,400). For the average user, the refund will amount to approximately one month’s electric bill.
• Concern over methods of stabilization and revegetation of their prospecting and mining areas has been expressed by the American Smelting and Refining Company. In correspondence addressed to the director of the Intermountain Forest and Range Experiment Station in Ogden, Utah, company officials have asked for advice on suitable methods for promptly revegetating skidroads, drilling sites, heliports and other areas disturbed during their exploration work in the White Clouds.
Three of the station’s scientists, who are engaged in researching methods to vegetate and stabilize soils disturbed by road construction, logging, fire and other activities, visited the location. They have recommended treatments, including types of grasses and legumes, that might be suitable at high elevations. The company plans to begin applying those treatments this fall.
• The Challis Public Library has just received a new book, “Ernest Hemingway,” a life story by Carlos Baker. It was donated by Mrs. Dale A. Webster of Lafayette, California. The librarian, Mrs. Bill Cobbley, wishes to remind readers that a good collection of State Library books are on the shelves. The library board would like donations of Challis High School yearbooks to fill out their collection and also books of Idaho history.
• “U.S. savings bond sales in Custer County amounted to $1,306 during August,” volunteer county savings bond Chairman Frank Burstedt announced today in his monthly sales report.
“Sales throughout the state totaled $603,599, bringing the total sales for the year to $4,828,771, for 61 percent of the assigned quota,” he continued.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 27, 1944
• The doors of the Challis school building were opened Monday morning and another term of school started with an enrollment of a little less than has been the case the past couple of years. It is expected, however, that several more students will enroll during the week and throughout the next short period.
• By Superintendent C.W. Kimpton
To the parents and patrons of the school:
The public is well aware of the practice of some of the upperclassmen of the Challis schools of initiating freshmen. The school takes this opportunity to advise everyone that these activities are carried on entirely without the sanction of the school.
All students have been advised that the school is opposed to these out-of-school initiation activities. Inasmuch, however, as children are entirely under the jurisdiction of their parents before and after school hours, the school has no authority to go further.
All students have also been advised that the forcible seizure of any person or persons without an order from the court constitutes an act of kidnapping and renders both the parents and the one who commits the act liable for fine and imprisonment or both.
In the few places where out-of-school initiation activities have been carried on, they have, almost without exception, gone from bad to worse, until someone has been injured and officers were called in to put a stop to the practice.
The school recommends that both students and parents do some serious thinking about the matter and that freshman initiation be limited to the Freak Day Exercises. The school thanks everyone for their cooperation.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1919
Issue missing