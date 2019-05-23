25 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1994
n Richard and Debbie Schmidt from Delmar, California, lost their lives in a single-engine airplane crash in the backcountry on Parker Creek this weekend. Richard, age 52, was piloting his Balanca Scout out of Triple Creek Ranch toward Challis with his wife, Debbie, 43, as his only passenger. When they had not arrived in town by Saturday and did not respond to radio calls, Frank Giles, friend and pilot, flew out to look for them.
Giles and spotter Bob Fratti confirmed the Schmidts were not at the Triple Creek landing field and then proceeded to look for their airplane in the drainages heading toward the Twin Peaks saddle above Challis. Around 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. they found the downed plane on Parker Creek on the wilderness side of Twin Peaks pass.
n A Challis High School student was expelled from school ... The 15-year-old student was suspended after admitting to carrying a concealed revolver to Challis Junior-Senior High School on May 4. School officials contacted law enforcement officials who investigated the incident. According to Prosecuting Attorney Mike Lee, the student is currently facing charges for carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.
n Kenneth Butch Johnson, 50, Challis, appeared in court before Judge James Herndon last week following an April 30 shooting at a local bar. Johnson remains in the Custer County Jail in lieu of posting $25,000 bail.
According to witnesses, Johnson shot Glen Eck, 41, of Ucon, for dancing with Johnson’s former girlfriend. Eck, who suffered a gunshot wound to the cheek, has been released from the hospital. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A trial date is set for November.
50 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1969
n The Forest Service will conduct three public discussion meetings concerning the management, planning and development of the Middle Fork Salmon National Wild and Scenic River within the Boise, Challis, Payette and Salmon national forests in central Idaho.
The Forest Service will conduct one additional public informational meeting concerning the future management of the White Cloud Peaks area and the proposed development of a molybdenum mine near Castle Peak.
n Jerry G. Cloward, 19, Challis, is listed in fairly good condition at Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon after spending Saturday night on Radio Tower Hill, a mile north of Challis, after suffering a .22 caliber gunshot wound in the abdomen about 10 p.m.
Cloward told Sheriff Bert Mecham that he had been rabbit hunting and was removing his rifle from the truck when it discharged and wounded him.
n Karen Osborne, a Challis High School senior, has received an Associated Student of Idaho State University scholarship in the amount of $320 for the 1969-70 academic year. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Osborne, Challis.
75 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1944
n The Bear Creek Timber Access road has received the approval of the WPB and the Public Roads Administration. This road taps a body of timber on Bear Creek in the Pass Creek drainage east of Mackay. Wells Brothers sawmill is located on Bear Creek, and the timber to come out over this road will be used largely in the development of various mining operations in the Lost River area. Engineer Lewis of the Forest Service office at Ogden is now making the survey. The road will be constructed by the Forest Service this season.
n The following letter was received by Cpl. Max Cameron, from his brother, Sgt. Ralph Cameron:
“New Guinea,
“May 2, 1944
“Dear Max:
“Well, kid, if you read the newspapers or listen to the radio you will know where we are and what we are doing. I never did go for the amphibian landings but this one was not too tough. Uncomfortable sleeping for the first ten or twelve days. I slept in a fox hole, under a truck or on top of a truck. We had several heavy rains and of course no way get under shelter. Never even had a blanket to throw over us. Most of the fire works are over now, but for a while it was a regular Fourth of July.
“A couple weeks ago I made a bed out of a piece of canvas stretched between two logs. My sheets were pure Japanese silk that I hacked out of a parachute. My pillow was a small innertube off a Jap airplane. Quite the comfort and it did feel good after sleeping so long with my clothes on.
“Max, at times it’s d—d rugged, but I would lots sooner be in combat than loafing in Australia. Then there’s always the chance we might get home after a campaign.
“I have seen plenty of Japs, both dead and alive, have a few souvenirs, but will probably throw them away eventually. As soon as I’m sure we can send things home, I’ll send you a couple of pieces of Jap invasion money.
“I sure as h— would love to be in California to see the fruit trees in bloom and the green grass. Of course the jungle is green the year around, but it’s so dirty, smelly and full of insects that it’s a lot different. If I ware in the States I wouldn’t ‘beef’ about the weather being miserable.
“You may as well get the idea out of your head about my being on my way home just because you haven’t been hearing from me. The way things are done over here it’s enough to make a man lose all hopes. Someday I promise you it will be different.
“Well, kid, today we got our hammocks, so I guess I’ll swing in. Take things easy and write often. I’ll write again as soon as we get settled down a little.
“A few days later—I didn’t get this finished when I wanted to. The bombs started falling so I dived in my fox hole. Be good and write often.
“Regards, Ralph”
100 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1919
n Lee Baxter returned last Monday evening from overseas duty where he was engaged in some of the hardest fighting. The young man forcibly reminds of the fierce struggles of a few short months ago by reason of the loss of a leg suffered in one of the big battles over there. We join with his many friends in extending him the glad hand of welcome.
n One of the big F.W.D. trucks engaged in hauling supplies to the Ramshorn mine slipped off the grade near the old Mock place last Friday evening and went into Salmon river. None of the three occupants of the machine were injured. A crew of men with teams finally succeeded in getting the big machine out of the river the following morning and it went on to Mackay under its own power.
n On Thursday evening, May 15, at the beautiful home of the bride’s parents in this city occurred the marriage of Miss Rita Wilson to Mr. Albert Siebe, of Owensboro, Kentucky. Reverend J.L. Jones, officiating clergyman, using the beautiful ring ceremony of the Congregational church.
n On Wednesday evening, May 14, at the home of the bride’s parents in this city, occurred the marriage of Miss Millie brown to Mr. Willard Frost, also of this city. Reverend J.L. Jones of the Congregational church officiated.