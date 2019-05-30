25 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1994
n Remote stretches of Custer County seem to have become popular hiding spots for high school revelers in the past two weeks. A total of 92 misdemeanor citations were issued and five felony drug charges filed against individuals in connection with a May 20 raid on a kegger party near Banner Summit.
Items confiscated included numerous items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, mushrooms, LSD, several 16-gallon kegs of beer and assorted alcoholic beverages. More than 40 citations were issued for minors consuming alcohol and one for DUI after officers of the Custer and Blaine County Sheriff’s Offices, Idaho State Police and Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded to a Trail Creek Road party late Sunday, May 29, and early Monday, May 30.
Over 100 IDs were checked. Ten kegs of beer, a case of ale and coolers filled with wine and margaritas were seized.
n A major search involving about 60 people, including Custer County Search and Rescue members, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Challis Volunteer Fire Department and concerned citizens was mounted last Wednesday, May 25, for Earl Stokes, 14, of Challis.
Stokes rode off on his motorcycle toward the Blue Mountain area at about 6 p.m. and was reported overdue by his father, Vaughn, at 9:29 p.m., just before dark, according to John Bryant, Chief Deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Micky Roskelley began the search. Bryant called out the fire department and search and rescue volunteers at 9:49 p.m. due to concerns that Earl, an epileptic, may have had a grand mal seizure. But those fears were not realized. Earl’s motorcycle had broken down and he walked to the Lawrence and Dolly Sterling residence on Garden Creek, safe and sound, arriving about 11 p.m.
50 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1969
n Doug Hammond, a Challis High School senior, has been selected the winner of the National Merit Award Scholarship in automotive mechanics for the State of Idaho. In recognition of this achievement he has been awarded a $1,680 scholarship to Lincoln Technical Institute at Phoenix, Arizona. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Hammond of Challis.
n Memorial Day services will be held at the Challis Cemetery on May 30 at 11 .m. by Philip Kirk Post No. 109, the American Legion, announces Commander Tom Pfeiffer. The Rev. William Cobbley will be guest speaker.
n Three SETAF Aviators made history March 2 as the crew of the first helicopter ever to land at St. Peter’s Square within the walls of the Vatican. The aircraft was flown by CWO Billy W. Lindsey, aircraft commander; CWO John L. Rovetto, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Rovetto, Clayton; and Sp6 John Stead, crew chief.
The 1969 model chopper was carrying 10 members of the Washington press corps as it touched down in the lead of the five-helicopter presidential flight. The historic flight occurred because security officers decided against a presidential motorcade across the city to the Vatican from Rome’s Flumicino Airport.
75 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1944
n Challis community was shocked and deeply saddened Monday morning when it was learned that William “Bill” Chivers had passed away very suddenly that morning from a heart attack.
He was a prominent rancher and stockman here for nearly a quarter of a century. He was always interested in community affairs regarding Challis.
William Chivers was born at Malad, Idaho, on September 6, 1883, the Son of Thomas W. and Emily Frances Chivers. The family resided at that place for a few years after the birth of William, and when he was a lad of five or six years, the family moved to Challis.
Following his education he was employed at various occupations for several years, among which were county road supervisor, mining at Parker Mountain and other mines, forest service guard and also freighting into the Loon Creek country and other sections of the back country. On May 22, 1917, he was united in marriage to Estelle Thatcher, and to this union five children were born all of whom survive.
n News of the death of William H. “Bill” Peck was received in Challis the last of the week, stating that he had passed away in Portland, Oregon, on June 2 following an illness which lasted over a period of several years.
Deceased was an old-time resident of Challis, having come to this section with his parents when but a very small boy, and had continued to reside here until about 22 years ago when he moved to Portland. William H. Peck was born at Malad, Idaho, on August 27, 1879, the son of Leonard and Sarah L. Peck. Mr. Peck worked in the mines in the Challis and Salmon river sections for several years and was also employed in the capacity of ranching in Round Valley for a number of years.
Deceased was married to Miss Ruth E. Carpenter, a local school teacher.
n Boyd Gibbs and his crew of men have completed the maintenance work on Double Springs Pass and have moved to Mackay to continue road work in that section.
100 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1919
n The county commissioners at their meeting this week appointed Jennie E. Kelleher to fill the office of school superintendent.
There were two applicants in the field, the other being Mrs. Florence Rowles of this city. A question of Miss Kelleher’s qualifications arose, and County Attorney Brown informed the board that in his opinion Miss Kelleher was not legally qualified to hold the position, but the Attorney General gave an adverse opinion, and the board thereupon made the appointment as stated above, Commissioner Bennetts voting against the same.
The appointee has always been an efficient officer but many voters express themselves as dissatisfied with the appointment, stating that the lady had been defeated at the election last fall and that she should not have forced herself upon the public, which, by its ballot, had declared in favor of a change.
We are informed that ouster proceedings are to be instituted at once.
n Arrangements are being made for the observation of Decoration Day here. A procession consisting of veterans of the Civil, Spanish-American and World Wars will form under Sergeant Frank Pfeiffer and march from the church to the cemetery. It is earnestly requested that all soldiers as well as others attend the services here on Friday, May 30th.
n Last week the power dam, situated on the creek above Clayton, gave way in the night, resulting in a flood which did considerable damage to the town.
n The Dodge Palace, where soft drinks and luncheons are served, is almost completed. It was first used at the Commencement Ball last Friday night and enjoyed a large patronage. A Silvertone gramophone has been installed and small dancing parties will be held in this addition to the amusement section of the town.