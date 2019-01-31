25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1994
n By submitting a $30 bid at a precedent-setting auction last week, the Idaho Watersheds Project environmental group appears to have won the right to lease a state school section currently leased by Challis rancher Will Ingram and family for cattle grazing, but the Ingrams plan to appeal the award to the Idaho State Land Board.
This was a precedent-setting auction because it is the first time an environmental group has bid against ranchers to convert an Idaho state land lease from livestock grazing to conservation use “to my knowledge,” said James Wood, Resource Supervisor of Range for the Idaho Department of Lands, eastern Idaho area. Most conflicting bids pit rancher against rancher or farmer against farmer for grazing or farming rights, he said.
Ingram said he refused to bid against Idaho Watersheds Project President Jon Marvel at an auction for 10-year leasing rights to the 640-acre state section because “the environmental community has deep pockets.” Ingram said the only reason he showed up for Friday’s auction was because the Idaho department of Lands told the Ingrams that if they didn’t show up, they would lose the right to appeal.
n Despite the exaggerated scenarios of the local rumor mill, the Challis and Salmon National Forests are not on the verge of merging, and the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is not on the brink of becoming a separate national forest.
Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Wildes said Friday he and Salmon National Forest Supervisor John Burns have had preliminary discussions about the feasibility of consolidating the two supervisor offices. So far, no formal decisions have been made. The two supervisors are studying whether cost savings would be created through consolidation. This is part of a region-wide effort to increase efficiency and eliminate duplication of effort, Wildes said.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 30, 1969
n Due to the unusual weather conditions, all motorists are advised by County Commissioner Bob Hammond to check with the County Road Overseer on road conditions throughout the county before traveling on them. The commissioner said roads that should be especially checked are the Pahsimeroi and Little Lost River.
Road conditions on bus routes in the Challis school district are received by the school from the sheriff’s office.
n The Ririe Bulldogs walloped the Challis Vikings 79-50 for a Nuclear League win there Saturday night. The Vikings were led in scoring by Doug James and Jim Stark, each with 14. Challis: Anderson, 5; James, 14; Stark, 14; McGowan, 6; Rice, 3. Substitutions: Challis: Ivie, 0; Whalen, 0; Hammond, 2; Landon, 6.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1944
n The Salmon river section of Custer county is still going strong in the Fourth War Bond Drive, which is in full swing at the present time, and Chairman “Buzz” Pfeiffer stated yesterday afternoon that he expects by the end of the week the $37,000, one-half of the Custer county quota of $74,000, will be raised and probably additional bonds will be sold.
n Monday evening about 9 o’clock Mrs. John Cole of May and Salmon narrowly escaped death when the Chevrolet sedan that she and her husband were riding in turned over in the barrow pit a short distance up Highway 93 toward Clayton, and when found by Jake Leuzinger, who was coming to Challis from his home in the upper river country, the occupants were unable to get out of the overturned car.
The Coles, who at the present time are residing at May, as Mr. Cole is in charge of the plumbing on the housing project at Patterson, were in Challis Monday afternoon and at about 8:30 o’clock in the evening left here. When the accident was reported in Challis, several from here including county officials rushed to the scene of the accident. After quite a bit of trouble the car was righted and Mrs. Cole, who was badly cut on the forehead, was taken from the car and brought into Challis where Dr. Oftedal took several stitches to close the wounds. It is understood that Mr. Cole was uninjured, although somewhat shaken up by the accident.
n The drive against Infantile Paralysis and the President’s Birthday Ball sponsored by the local Volunteer Fire Department Friday night was a financial success. It looks as though $114.90 will be cleared above expenses unless it will be necessary to pay the regular 10 percent amusement tax.
n Word reached Challis of the death in Salmon Saturday of Mr. Hickey, who died from complications resulting from a severe attack of the flu, it is reported. Mr. Hickey was a foreman at the Ima Mines at Patterson at the time of his death and had many acquaintances in this section. He is survived by his wife and a stepson serving in North Africa.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 29, 1919
n All of the 184,000 members of the various state, county, municipal and community councils of defense have been requested by Governor B. Clarkson, director of the Council of National Defense, through the 48 state councils, to co-operate in their respective communities in the observance of February 9, 1919, as Roosevelt Memorial Day. They are asked to assist in arranging programs in their communities and in getting the day generally observed. All Americans should hold themselves in his debt and should turn aside on that day to honor his passing. (Theodore Roosevelt died Jan. 6, 1919, in his sleep at his Oyster Bay, New York, home at the age of 60).
n The following appears in the latest war department list of citations of men for merit in military service in France:
“The commander in chief in the name of the president, has rewarded the distinguished service cross to Sergt. Guy L. Zilkey, of May, Idaho, for the acts of extraordinary heroism in action near Steenbrugge, Belgium, October 31, 1918. Reorganizing badly shattered forces, Sergt. Zilkey took command of the location and by proper distribution of those under his command ably protected his flanks. Assisted by two comrades he attacked and drove out a machine gun nest that was holding his advance, reporting the situation to his commander by establishing an efficient liaison. Home address, Mrs. John Carr, mother, May, Idaho.”
Guy Zilkey was a resident of Challis for many years and comes of a long line of fighters. His grandfather, Julius Blume of this city, is a veteran of the Civil war. He also has two brothers in the service.
n Mrs. Amos Leaton, chairman of the Custer county Red Cross Christmas roll call, informs that the drive in the county was a great success, giving the following result: Annual Members — 861; Magazine Members — 14; Contributing Members — 2; Total Membership — 877; Total Roll Call Receipts — $899.
n Wm. Buster, who recently installed a flour mill in this city, is turning out products of high grade which are fast gaining popularity. The principal product, known as Buster’s Best, is a breakfast cereal which is exceedingly good and has all other cereals “backed off the board” for flavor as well as price. The mill also produces fine grades of wheat flour, corn meal, pancake flour and bran. It’s a home institution and we urge all our readers to patronize it and keep our money at home.