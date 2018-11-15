25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 1993
• F. Steven Mooney, new owner of the Thompson Creek molybdenum mine, told The Messenger last week that his desire and objective is to reactivate the moly mine and get the property back into production. This, he said, is the goal but he wouldn’t care to speculate when that might actually happen.
Mooney said as of November 10 the transaction was not complete and was dependent on the successful merger of Cyprus and Amax. This was scheduled to be closed on November 15. Mooney came to Challis on Tuesday, November 16, to meet with current employees at the mine and to apprise them of his company’s plans. Mooney told the Messenger that it was his intention to retain the seven individuals previously employed at the mine by Cyprus. Ruth Rounds said that Monday was the last day the employees were on the Cyprus payroll.
Mooney was responsible for Cyprus Minerals’ copper and molybdenum businesses from 1988 to 1992.
• Chief Deputy John Bryant stated that they are following up on two new leads this week in the search for young Stephanie Crane. Meanwhile, last Wednesday and Thursday six search dogs came in from Utah and Idaho Falls and were accompanied by three boats to search the river from above Bayhorse to below Bruno’s. The two dogs previously used from Hailey came in over the weekend and searched Bradbury Flats and adjacent areas.
• Members of Idaho Laureate Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Challis, were pleased to present their first scholarship awards at the Challis High School graduation in May.
Katie Harvie and Ryan Millick, two special and very worthy graduating seniors, received $200 and $100 respectively. Both were honor graduates of CHS and are now attending the University of Idaho in Moscow.
The Patty Millick Memorial Scholarship Fund was formed in May 1992 in honor of Patty’s longtime membership in Beta Sigma Phi as well as her many years of service to the education profession.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 14, 1968
• Douglas Pettet, 53, of Santa Barbara, California, was found dead Tuesday about noon on Railroad Ridge above the Livingston Mine, some 40 miles southwest of Clayton. Pettet and a hunting companion, Max Maier, about 40, became lost in a snowstorm Monday while hunting on horseback in the Railroad Ridge area. They were in a party with four other hunters from Santa Barbara, including Petett’s son, Dennis, 17.
Maier told county coroner Glen Reed that as darkness fell Monday night, they took the saddles off their horses to build a shelter from the storm. They next morning at daylight Pettet was so cold he was unable to move and Maier told him he would go for help. Maier said he turned the horses loose in hopes they would lead him out of the area. In the meantime, a search for the two had been started by the others in their party and Elmer Swanson of the Livingston Mine. They met Maier on the ridge above the mine about 10 a.m. When he reported Pettet’s condition, Swanson headed back to the mine after a Caterpillar and Jeep. Four to five foot snowdrifts were encountered along the way to reach Pettet, and when he was reached, was found dead.
• A grand opening at the Clayton Hotel Bar in Clayton has been planned for Saturday, November 23, by the new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Merv Ballard. A free buffet will be served starting at 7 p.m. The Ballards have purchased the café, hotel and bar from Bill Sullivan. The Ballards came to this area a year and a half ago from Salinas, California. They also own a ranch on East Fork.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1943
• Seven men were inducted into the armed forces from Custer county during examinations in Pocatello last week, according to reports received here.
Five of these men went into the Army, one in the U.S. Navy and one in the U.S. Naval air corps.
The men inducted were: Army — Leland Albin, Lawrence E. Kent, Richard L. Baker, Edwin E. Baker and Cleto Yacomella. U.S. Army Air Corp — Wayne Smith; and Naval Air Corp — Bob Wooter.
• Leslie Floyd Bartlett, Bill as he was known in the county, was born October 31st, 1917, at Mackay, Idaho, the only son of Mrs. Nick Kaiser of Challis, and sacrificed his life on September 11th, 1943, in the performance of his duty with the Fleet in the Gulf of Salerno, Italy, while protecting the Fifth Army, at the age of 25 years, 10 months and 11 days. He was buried at sea off Malta, September 20th, 1943. He spent his childhood days on a ranch in the Lost River valley with his parents, receiving his early education in the Chilly and Mackay schools. The last two years of high school training were received in Boise, where he stayed with his aunt, Mrs. Neva Abbey, graduating from the Boise High School with the class of 1936.
In August of the same year he enlisted in the United States Navy for four years. Leslie loved the life of a sailor and was proud to be able to serve his country, so he re-enlisted for another four-year term on November 16, 1940. He was on convoy duty better than six months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
On March 4th, 1942 at Washington, D.C., he was united in marriage to Miss Johanna Gibbe of San Francisco, California. They set up light housekeeping and were supremely happy during his six months’ schooling in Washington.
• The committee on the I. O. O. F. Annual Barn Yard Frolic reported everything nearly in shape for this annual affair, which will take place on Saturday, December 4th.
According to M. H. Shull, Dan O’Connor and Bruno Piva, the committee, there will be some added attractions this year. Chief among them is the “hog calling contest” for women, with a ten-dollar prize. Many other surprises are in store for the crowd and oddities of livestock poultry, etc. with a set of twins from “Thunder Mountain III” stealing the show.
Dance starts at 9:45 p.m., hog calling contest at 11:00 p.m. and auction at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $1.00 or equivalent in poultry or livestock, etc. Music is by “Fiddler McGee and His Tail Twisters.