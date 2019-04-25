25 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1994
n Several doctors and representatives of a home health care company that has opened an office in Challis discussed Challis’ needs for expanded medical services at the April 21 meeting of the North Custer Hospital District board of trustees. Drs. Charles Boge, Dean Call and Dave Richmond talked about the part-time services they could offer or are already offering at the Challis clinic and surrounding area. None of the doctors was interested in starting a full-time practice in Challis.
Trustee Joe Chester said several times throughout the meeting that he’d like to see 24-hour emergency coverage for Challis, but several doctors said that goal is probably unrealistic given the size of Challis.
n Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Wildes has been named the acting supervisor of the Salmon National Forest effective May 4. Wildes will temporarily replace SNF Supervisor John Burns who is retiring on May 3 after 33 years in the Forest Service and four years as SNF supervisor.
Wildes said he will continue as supervisor of the CNF, while the two forest supervisors’ offices are combined into one. The merger of the Salmon and Challis supervisors’ offices was announced on April 1.
n Voters in Mackay should be aware that Mackay’s 911 emergency telephone service will be routed to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in Arco, said Clarence Leuzinger, manager of Custer Telephone Cooperative. Leuzinger said the original plan was for Mackay 911 calls to be routed to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, but Mackay Mayor Oscar Wornek and the volunteer fire department in Mackay argued that switching radio systems over for Mackay emergency personnel would cost about $50,000.
n Members of Idaho Laureate Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority are pleased to announced that they will be able to award a Patty Millick Memorial Scholarship to two 1994 Challis High School graduating seniors as a result of successful sales of the cookbook in Patty’s memory, “Challis on My Menu,” and memorial donations to the scholarship fund.
n Navy Seaman Russel P. Naillon, son of Rowe D. and Carolyn M. Naillon of Payette, recently departed for a six-month western Pacific and Indian ocean deployment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, home-ported in Alameda, California. The 1992 graduate of Challis High School joined the Navy in July 1992.
50 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1969
n L.L. (Andy) Anderson, Challis, a river guide, has received an invitation from Senator Barry Goldwater to join him on a float trip through the Grand Canyon. Senator Goldwater said he has made a reservation for Anderson leaving Lee’s Ferry on July 27 and ending at Lake Mead landing on August 10.
The Senator asked Anderson to please plan to be with them as he could assure him of “a whale of a good time with some very good people.” He said this is the hundredth anniversary of the Major Powell expedition and they are anxious to celebrate it in a proper way. Anderson said that although his schedule is full he does plan to take the trip with the Senator. Goldwater has made several float trips down the Middle Fork with Anderson.
n Sp/4 Ted Malone, son of Lyle Malone, Kimberly, received the Army Commendation Medal recently near Lai Keh, Vietnam. The award was received for heroism in action while engaged in ground operations against a hostile force in Vietnam. Sp/4 Malone is a rifleman in Company C, First Battalion of the First Infantry Division, 28th Infantry. Malone, a Challis resident, left here in 1968 to join the Army.
75 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1944
n The new road which is being built and the maintenance work that is being done on Garden Creek is being done by Custer county, rather than by the Challis Forest Service, as was reported in last week’s Messenger. Dan Maag, county road supervisor, is in charge of the work.
Underbrush, willows and such have been moved back. New bridges are being constructed and many of the crooks and turns have been taken out of the old road, which has really been reconstructed in many places.
For the past several years very little maintenance work could be done on several sections of the road owing to the narrowness of the right-of-way. In the spring the road is often difficult to travel and sometimes practically impassable.
n The Eighth Grade graduation exercises were held at the Ellis school last Saturday evening, when many patrons of the school gathered to witness the ceremonies and take part in the festivities following the exercises. Eighth grade graduates at the school were Henry Williams, Adrian Carlson and Audrey Warren. Mrs. Billy Cannon assisted in the exercises with a violin solo and Miss Marcella O’Neal and Miss Vaudis Wilson entertained with piano solos. Mrs. Sherman Furey has been the teacher at the school during the past term.
n Two planes have landed at the Challis airport within the past few days, the first one on Saturday, when it is understood a plane from Lewiston brought in mining officials of Clayton Silver from Spokane. The officials were met at the airport by a Clayton Silver car, it is understood, and taken to the mine on Kinnikinic creek above Clayton.
It is understood that Joe Flora of Idaho Falls was a passenger on the other plane that landed Tuesday and was on his way to the Falconberry ranch on Loon creek, which is now owned by a company at Idaho Falls, Mr. Flora being a member of the company.
100 YEARS AGO
Issue missing