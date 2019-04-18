25 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1994
n The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has granted the city of Challis waivers from monitoring its drinking water supply, which will save the city $13,800 over the next three years. Challis has received monitoring waivers for dioxin, asbestos, volatile organic compounds and synthetic organic compounds.
n Dolores Ivie resigned as general manager of the Salmon River Electric Cooperative at the board’s regular meeting last Wednesday, April 13. Frank Corrales, director of finances and administration for SREC, will serve as acting manager in the interim, until a new general manager can be hired. Ivie has served as general manager for SREC since January of 1990. She succeeded Darrel Pierce in the job.
n Ms. Jennifer Job, daughter of Iris Curless of Hannibal, Missouri, and Homer Job of Quincy, Illinois, is engaged to Lt. Robert J. Dizes Jr., son of Robert and Geri Dizes of Challis. Ms Job is a registered nurse at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Lt. Dizes is a 1979 graduate of Challis High School, a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and a 1992 graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is a physician’s assistant at Scott Air Force Base Medical Center. They are planning a July 9, 1994, wedding at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
n Juanita Lake and Don Cunningham are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Renate Jane to James Edward Cutler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Cutler of Challis. Jim is currently a senior at Idaho State University majoring in Health Education. The wedding is planned for June 18 at Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello.
50 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1969
n The Forest Service will conduct two public informational meetings concerning the proposed mining in the White Cloud Peaks in Boise and Idaho Falls May 9 and 10. Regional Forester Floyd Iverson, in making this announcement, stated, “These meetings will be held to provide an opportunity for discussion of the American Smelting and Refining Company’s recent proposal for road construction to serve its planned mining developments in the White Cloud Peaks area within the Challis National Forest in south-central Idaho.”
The proposed road is reportedly needed to permit the mining of a sizable body of molybdenum ore located in the Boulder Creek drainage, northeast of Castle Peak.
“The Challis National Forest management plans for this area do not call for development of roads,” Mr. Iverson said. “Under these plans, management emphasis is being given to the area’s exceptionally high recreation values.
n Mr. and Mrs. Glen Reed, Challis, announce the marriage of their son, Thomas G. Reed, to Mimi Miyagi, daughter of Mrs. Fiyi Miyagi of Naha, Okinawa. The couple was married February 7 in an oriental ceremony performed at the Naha Mayor’s Office and in a western ceremony performed at the American Consulate. Sgt. Reed is now stationed in Thailand.
n Thomas E. Chivers, Challis, will graduate from Carroll College at Helena, Montana, in ceremonies May 11. Chivers is a math major and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Chivers, Challis.
n Many ghost towns throughout the state are described in a new attractive pamphlet now available from the Idaho Department of Commerce and Development.
A double page spread is devoted to the Yankee Fork area, where the Challis National Forest operates an interesting pioneer museum.
A copy of “Idaho Ghost Towns” can be obtained by sending a postcard request to the department.
75 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1944
n Challis forest service has started maintenance work on the Garden creek road during the past few days, and at the present time a crew is at work. It is understood that the road in some sections is being improved to some extent.
The road just above the village limits is being widened and all the willows and brush which have been growing along close to the road have been pushed back and the road widened. At the same time a new fence and irrigation ditch are being constructed, to give more room for the road. Several crooks have been eliminated from the road.
Heavy road building machinery of the forest service was moved to the scene of operation and the work is progressing very nicely.
n Last evening was a gala meeting for the Lady Rebekahs of Challis when a class of sixteen ladies was initiated as new members of the fraternal organization at the regular meeting.
Following are the ladies who were taken into the order at the ceremonies last evening: Anabel Corrigan, Ruth Leaton, Frances Grubb, Sherma Haag, Lucille Stephens, Valene Hale, Pauline Savage, Ellen Niece, Lilie Black, Lena Bradshaw, Violet Cannon, Jessie Hill, Annabelle Horton, Florence Gini, Mary Piva and Janet Steele.
n Just before noon, while Garth Chivers was riding a horse on Main street, it is reported the animal started bucking and during the maneuvering fell, breaking its neck. The wrecker from the Clark garage was called and the dead horse loaded on a truck, with Tommy Pfeiffer at the wheel, and hauled away. It is understood that Garth was uninjured.
n Bill Chivers dropped some lumber on his foot the last of the week and suffered considerably for some time afterwards. It is understood that no bones were broken.
n The hard work and headaches of the Junior Class proved to be worthwhile. The Prom went off with a big success and another milestone in our high school career has ended.
The High School auditorium was decorated with blue paper draped across the ceiling. In the center was a very colorful moon, which shone brightly on the couples. The stage was also decorated prettily.
The Junior class wishes to thank Jean Marie James and Edna Mae McGown who acted as Hawaiian girls in handing out programs and serving the punch. The punch stand was also decorated with blue paper and two very pretty artificial palm trees.
The Grand March, which started at 9:30, was led by Leah and Garth Chivers. The last dance was played at 12:30.
We, the class of ’45, also wish to thank the many people of Challis who loaned us their over-stuffed sets, chairs, blankets, glasses, etc.
The last event for the Junior Class, this year, is over and we now settle down to another three weeks of studying.
100 YEARS AGO
Issue missing