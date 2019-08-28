25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1994
n With a close eye on impending winter, contractors have been secured to beautify the Y Intersection before the cold weather hits.
Challis City Councilwoman Jean Swartz said all systems are go and work started last week. Salmon River Electric Cooperative is installing electricity that will be used to light the area map that is already posted at the intersection. The city maintenance crew is scheduled to have the water line for the intersection ready by Sept. 2.
n The Challis Area Action Team will be moving up or in the world, as the case may be, when they take office space at the junior high building. At the team’s last regular meeting Aug. 17 the eight residents in attendance decided to take the room offered and accept a local phone line offered by Custer Telephone.
Challis’ Gem Community certification requires that a one-year plan be updated and a report filed on the previous year’s accomplishments. Local Charles Pace agreed to work on the plan as well as the report.
The group reviewed the Y Intersection project. They heard that the design by Fields Bender was adopted by the city. They expressed the belief that the plan must be taken from its conceptual form to a more detailed plan and broken into prioritized phases to allow implementation for the level of funding.
n On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Challis Golf Association had a clean up, fix-up day, and the maintenance trailer was moved to allow for more parking for players with carts.
n Floatboating activities continue to take place without incident through two important Chinook salmon spawning areas on the Salmon River below Stanley.
Following the first week of stricter floatboating rules on the eight-mile stretch of river between Sunbeam Dam and Torrey’s Hole, approximately 20 miles downriver from Stanley, the Forest Service reports excellent results.
Terry Clark, deputy area ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, reported that as of August 30, there have been no spawning activities “There were fish that went through this area earlier in the month heading upstream to spawn; however, none have stopped here.”
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1969
n The Butte Pirates whipped the Challis Vikings 6-0 in the Vikings’ home opener of the 1969 prep grid season Saturday, August 30.
Each squad showed an impressive defensive unit, but one fifteen-yard dash around the end by Butte halfback Shaun Childers made the difference.
n Television personalities from the Lawrence Welk show and Petticoat Junction will be featured in the night show at the Easter Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
The biggest fair in the intermountain West will open for the 63rd year on Monday, Sept. 8, and continue through Saturday, Sept. 13.
Headliners for the night show will be Jo Ann Castle of the Lawrence Welk show and Rufe Davis, better known as Floyd Smoot of the Hooterville Cannonball.
n Alternative means of access to the American Smelting and Refining Company claims in the White Cloud Peaks area are under study by the U.S. Forest Service.
Mr. Charles Dwyer of Denver, Colorado, a nationally recognized Forest Service expert on tramways, and Mr. Bill Turner of Ogden, Utah, who is responsible for managing ski lifts and tramways in the Intermountain Region of the Forest Service, visited the Challis National Forest on Aug. 21 and 22. The purpose of their visit was to study the feasibility of a tramway as a possible means of access and transportation to the proposed mining operations in the White Cloud Peaks area.
ASARCO has made application for a road to serve its molybdenum mine which is about two miles east of Castle Peak. Opposition has been voiced concerning the proposed road as an undesirable impact on the area.
n Intermountain Lumber Co. has placed into operation a special treatment plant designed to protect green-cut lumber from moisture and other damage. According to Lloyd Howe, industrial developer for the Idaho Department of Commerce and Development, this is the first such facility in the country involving green lumber.
(According to the Archives West website of the Orbis Cascade Alliance of college and university libraries, the Intermountain Lumber Company was incorporated in Montana in 1947 and at one time was one of the largest lumber companies in the state. In 1963 the company added another mill to its holdings when it purchased the Idaho Forest Products Company in Salmon. It owned and operated a mill at Clayton from 1969 to 1971.)
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 6, 1944
n The Morris-Knudson Company, which has the contracts for oiling the two pieces of highway near Challis and the Main street of Challis, repaired the damage done to Main street when a binder was taken up the street a short time ago. The gravel and oil coatings were torn up with a power broom, and after this was done, more oil was spread and the surface coating was replaced, thus sealing the job so that water cannot work under it.
Although the oiling job is not the standard oil job that has been done on the highways of the state theretofore, nevertheless a wonderful improvement has been made, and with proper care, the oiled road here should last for some time, even with the heavy traffic which passes over the road.
n BOISE — A record number of turkeys will be raised this year in the United States – 35,666,000 birds or 8 percent more than last year and 4 percent above the previous record crop of 1940. The 1944 crop will exceed the 5-year (1936-40) average by 20 percent.
n BLACKFOOT — Governor C.A. Bottolfsen will open the Eastern Idaho State Fair here next Tuesday, September 12, according to announcement by J.K. Smith, manager of the fair.
General plans for the fair, in the meantime, are nearing perfection, and a large number of livestock entries are expected. Pen and stall reservations are beginning to pour into the fair office.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1919
Issue missing