25 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1994
n Deputy Joe Hess and Fish and Game officer Gary Gadwa were participants in a classic high speed chase through Custer County around 11 p.m. on July 10. Before the suspect, identified as Russell W. McCoy, was apprehended, both Hess and Gadwa sustained vehicle damage.
n If walls could talk, the Clayton Hotel would have a lot to say. These walls have encompassed the booms and busts of mines, earthquakes and other disasters, elegant dining, the excitement of Christmas mornings and the day to day existence of many who lived in Clayton or were just passing through. Sixty-two years since the elegant beginning, the building is now being demolished after several years of being vacant and suffering vandalism and neglect.
New owner Steve Wright of Trumansburg, New York, said the Clayton Hotel just caught his eye when he and his family were traveling through the area last year. Wright purchased the building from the county for back taxes in 1993.
n The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will not be collecting adult summer Chinook salmon to produce smolts at the Pahsimeroi Fish Hatchery this year. A request by the department for limited summer Chinook production to supplement natural spawning in the Pahsimeroi River was rejected by the National Marine Fisheries Service. Summer Chinook have been raised at the Pahsimeroi hatchery since 1969 as part of the mitigation program for salmon lost due to Idaho Power Company dams on the Snake River.
50 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1969
n Senator Len B. Jordan and Rep. Orval Hansen announced Tuesday that the Office of Education has certified payment of $19,253 to Jt. School District No. 181 in Challis in partial payment of federal aid under the Impacted Aid program. Jordan and Hansen said that the money is made available under Public Law 874, which provides assistance to schools that have in attendance children of federal employees.
n Jim Bennetts, local attorney, flew to Washington, D.C., Thursday to testify before the House Subcommittee on Parks and Recreation.
Senate Bill 853 pertaining to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, submitted jointly by Senators Frank Church and Len B. Jordan, was being considered before that Committee. The bill had been amended to include 157,000 acres surrounding the White Cloud range and had further been amended to broaden the powers of the Secretary of Agriculture in regard to the control of mining.
Joining Bennetts in opposition to the proposed amendments were Congressman James McClure from Idaho’s First Congressional District, Bert Brassie of Associated Idaho Industries and Al Teske of the Idaho Mining Association.
n Rudy Quallio, 25, of Burley, has leased the Leaton Barber Shop from Harold Leaton and is now open for business.
n Mr. And Mrs. Dick Swindell announce that they have purchased the Challis Laundromat from Mrs. Ethel Jenson.
75 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1944
n On Tuesday, July 11, Marvin Larsen was riding sheep range near Sheep Mountain on Fontez Creek. Several times he heard rumblings resembling distant thunder and felt one earth tremor. He thought little of this, however, at the time. It was not until the next day (Wednesday, July 12) at 1:35 that the first heavy shock was felt at Seafoam Ranger station. It came suddenly and was accompanied by very heavy rumblings.
The next quake came about 1:55 and was somewhat less severe. The quakes continued until about 10 o’clock that night, at which time 17 in all had been felt, all of them being quite severe and the last one being particularly strong, though not as strong as the first one on Wednesday afternoon.
n Charles G. Rowles, ARM2/c, 22, of Challis, Idaho, has returned to the United States from an Aleutian naval base where he has been a member of the the Fleet Air Wing Four task unit which has carried out the first consistent bombing of the homeland of Japan.
As a radioman, Rowles has taken part in one mission against the two north Kurile islands of Paramushiro and Shimushu, in addition to carrying out a larger number of routine patrol flights. He has now been returned to the United States for a short leave before assignment to further naval air duty.
n In a report made July 12 by Orange Olsen of the forest service at the Regional office in Ogden, he states that the Idaho Game department has disapproved the two-deer hunt in the Middle Fork Section of the state.
For the last couple of seasons the State Game Department has has opened the deer season a little earlier on the Middle Fork and has allowed hunters going into that back country to bring out two deer, as it was decided that the game range in that section was becoming overstocked.
100 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1919
n Last Friday afternoon Challis and Pahsimeroi crossed bats on the local ball fields.
The game was a close one for several innings, neither side being able to connect with the little round sphere which was handled most remarkably by Lou Frost for Challis and Amidy Tremblay for Pahsimeroi.
A number of errors on the part of the Challis boys allowed the visitors to run up their score to 13 points while the home boys had only 4, and the result at the end of the game was unchanged.
n The Board of County Commissioners at their last session purchased the old Messenger building of M.A. Dillingham and will have the same repaired and remodeled to suit the needs of the County officers who are now quartered in the old church building on East Main street. This will put all the county officials in virtually the same building and will be a great convenience to them as well as to the public.