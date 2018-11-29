25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1993
n Straightening one and a half miles of Highway 93 near Cow Creek, resurfacing a five-mile stretch along Thousand Springs and building a new bridge across the Salmon River just south of Challis are the projects slated for 1995 by the Idaho Transportation Department.
n High in Idaho’s rugged Sawtooth Mountains salmon are returning home after years of exile. Biologists have discovered 14 salmon redds, or nests, in a section of the upper Salmon River previously inaccessible to salmon. The results are due to joint efforts by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bonneville Power Administration. The two agencies have cooperated to unlock a prime section of spawning and rearing habitat for Chinook salmon.
In the past, water diversions to irrigate the 2,200-acre Busterback Ranch in south-central Idaho often dried up a portion of the Salmon River that crosses the ranch. Adult salmon, returning from the ocean, could not reach their traditional spawning grounds further upstream. In February 1992, the Forest Service and BPA began a major effort to improve conditions in the upper Salmon River for Chinook salmon. The Forest Service purchased Busterback Ranch for $2.4 million, with BPA contributing an additional $770,000. Now, in the second full year of administration by the U.S. Forest Service, the salmon redds have reappeared where the river follows the Sawtooth Valley beyond the ranch.
n The Idaho State University Department of Geology will offer a historical geology class in Challis during spring semester 1994. Dr. Falma Moye, an adjunct faculty member with many years of experience as an earth science teacher and researcher, will teach Historical Geology and Historical Geology Laboratory.
n The Thompson Creek molybdenum properties have been sold. According to new owner F. Steven Mooney, reclamation bonds are still in place and reclamation continues as planned. Bert Doughty, Supervisor of Environmental Affairs, said reclamation has been a concurrent affair since the beginning of mine operations. He estimated that to date, 150 acres have been reclaimed.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 28, 1968
n The dream of home ownership can become a reality for low-income rural families through federal interest supplement allowances on home mortgages, according to Willard M. Sullivan, Farmers Home Administration supervisor in Custer and Lemhi counties. Sullivan said the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, recently signed into law by President Johnson, makes it possible for the Federal Government to apply an interest supplement payment to rural housing loans made to low-income families that will lower the cost of buying a house.
n Sheep producers are reminded that the 1968 marketing year ends December 31. All applications for incentive payments should be filed within thirty days after the program ends.
n Because of ill health, the Challis first-grade teacher, Mrs. Bradley, has been instructed by her doctor to be relieved of her teaching duties for one month. Teaching in her place for the four-week period will be Mrs. Roberta Kirkpatrick. Miss Roberta Wheeler has been hired as the teacher’s aide for this period.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1943
n Do not attempt to transfer from one job to another without first consulting your local United States employment service, Louis Billington of the Blackfoot office warned today after having received additional instructions on the work stabilization plan from A.J. Tillman, state director of the War Manpower Commission. Mr. Billington cited cases where workers had changed jobs and in many instances had traveled long distances only to find they could not be hired without clearance through the United States employment service in the locality in which they had been employed.
n Are you having “Girl Trouble”? If so, perhaps the C.H.S. Student Body can help you solve your problems. We have “Girl Trouble” too, only it is our All School play that is coming in the near future.
n EMMETT — Albert C. Jones, 92, Idaho’s last Civil War veteran, died at his home here last Saturday. His death leaves the Idaho department of the Grand Army of the Republic without a commander. Jones had held that position for the past four years and was the only delegate at the last two conventions.
Born November 10, 1847, at Kingston, Mo., Jones enlisted in the Missouri volunteers, an infantry unit, at Kingston in August 1864 at the age of 17. He was mustered out of the service a year later.
n The Central Idaho Rod and Gun club is cooperating with the Idaho Wildlife Federation in collecting deer and other game animal hides. These hides are used in making winter clothing for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and other branches of the armed services.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1918
n It is high time for all people to call a halt in the quarantine conflict between Mackay and Challis. Let reason rule and peace prevail. If mistakes have been made on either side, it is a far greater mistake to recriminate and keep it up to the killing point.
The people of this section established a quarantine in self-defense. Thereupon some Mackay sportsmen, in the sheltering darkness of the night, with full knowledge of the quarantine ran boldly into it and got “bumped,” or at least got quite a little dent in their dignity. They then claimed they “didn’t know it was loaded” and have, ever since, been calling upon the courts, authorities and the public to take up their little person grievance — even though it cause grim war and carnage.
They have pestered the public and the press until even the editor of the Mackay Miner has gone into spasms of bucolic wrath and has “got to fightin’ windmills ‘and seein’ things at night.’”
If these sportsmen are really good sports they will now keep still, at least until this public crisis is past. If they don’t, they should, and no doubt will, be severely “sat upon” in their own “‘hum’ town.” The majority of the people are not crazy — no, not even in Mackay.