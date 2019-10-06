25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 6, 1994
n Remnants of mill concentrates in Clayton were removed this summer after a former resident of the area took a few samples and wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency. C.J. Bruno, currently a resident of Keslo, Washington, said he’d been hearing complaints from people in Clayton that they had health problems not common to everyone else in the area. They also suggested that domestic pets seemed to suffer from ill health after spring runoff.
Clayton Silver had poured a concrete pad to hold mill concentrates for shipping. The pad itself was cleared of material long ago, but due to wind and erosion, some of the concentrates, which are high in heavy metals, had moved onto the ground on either side of the concrete. The pad had long ago been adapted to serve as the town’s outdoor basketball court.
It was agreed that if they removed all imported material on either side of the concrete and backfilled it with native soils, that would resolve the immediate problem.
John Sainsbury, on-scene coordinator for hazardous waste cleanup for the EPA, said the tailings pile up the creek is an issue that may not have a short-term solution. The pile is made up of fine material that blows around and goes into Kinnikinnic Creek during spring runoff and anytime it rains. Anything going into the creek probably makes its way to the river. He suggested that since this is a critical habitat area, resource agencies within the state may want to remediate the situation.
n The Challis Area Chamber of Commerce is one step closer to creating a paid director position. At its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Chamber Vice President Frank Corrales revealed the results of a recent membership survey. Of the 50 questionnaires sent out, 21 came back indicating support for a paid chamber director, just as long as the new position didn’t take too much out of their pockets.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1969
n The Clothes Horse dress shop opened its doors for business on Monday, October 6th.
Mrs. Helen Burstedt, manager of the new dress shop, told the Messenger that 132 people registered on opening day. The winners of the door prizes were Mrs. Bud King, $5 certificate; Mrs. Ralph Potter, scarf; Mrs. Mary Weible, scarf; and Mrs. Bill McGuire, costume ring.
Mrs. Lloyd Morris, owner of the Clothes Horse Shops in Arco and Challis, was here for the grand opening.
n The 1969 Custer County Grassman of the Year is Bolen Uresti. The two contestants in this year’s contest were Uresti and Sid Dowton, both of Pahsimeroi.
n Monday of this week several English classes in Challis Jr. High School conducted spelling matches under the direction of their English teacher, Mrs. O’Keefe.
Winners were: first place, Mike Kerr, Lonell Franks and Teresa Coates; second place, Lea Quigley, Virginia Martiny and Pat Silvers; third place, Lou Anne Moorehead, Celestia Wallis and Susan Stark; fourth place, Patricia Piva, Brenda Settles and Russel Strickler; fifth place, Louis Kristan, Gay Thornock and Mary Ressel; sixth place, Terry Dean, Jim Funderburg and Mary Bowen.
Sixty students participated in and profited by these spelling matches.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 11, 1944
n According to information coming from Mackay, everything is in readiness for the opening of the Seventh District Education Association meeting, which will start on Friday of this week and continue until Saturday afternoon. Educators from Lemhi, Custer and Butte counties are expected to be in attendance as well as state officials including A.H. Chatburn, state superintendent of public instruction. Dr. Adam S. Bennion of Utah Power and Light, Salt Lake City, will be one of the speakers at the convention.
n A letter has just been received in Challis from Cpl. Piero Piva stating that he is now located in the Admiralty Islands group and that he is OK and doing fine. Piero writes his folks at home that it is very hot there with hard rains most of the time. He stated that a 50-gallon oil drum was filled with rain water in about five minutes on one occasion.
n The Idaho pardon board Thursday freed Lyell A. Verbeck, 70, who had pleaded guilty to murdering his wife with a pocket knife near Challis 10 years ago. The pardon board extended clemency in several other cases as well.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 1919
Issue missing