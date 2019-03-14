25 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1994
n The Custer County commissioners have decided to close the Challis landfill and begin hauling garbage to the Lemhi County landfill after April 9. After burying stops at the Challis landfill, both it and the Mackay landfill must be “capped” or officially closed down by October 9. The Challis site will be operated after April 9 as a collection site, which means that household garbage can be unloaded from vehicle to vehicle for shipping to Salmon, but no sorting can take place. The county plans to use the two garbage hauling companies currently under contract to haul household garbage to Lemhi County.
n For the second time, the Challis School District No. 181 board of trustees looked at setting a more stringent eligibility standard for extracurricular activities at Challis Junior-Senior High School. The proposal to raise grade point average eligibility from 1.5 to 2.0 could become policy on April 11 at the next school board meeting.
n Challis placed fifth out of 32 teams at the state wrestling tournament held at the ISU Minidome last Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Jason Hurless captured his second state championship in a row, the fourth Challis wrestler to do so. Previous two-time champions were his father, Dana Hurless, Coach John Piva and Mario D’Orazio. Scott Lamb placed second. Other placers for Challis were Brandon Berry, 4th, and Jess Ivie, 5th.
50 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1969
n About 12 interested people were present at the City Council meeting Monday night for a discussion on a new water system for the city of Challis. John Taylor, P.E. Forest Service Engineer, Challis, set up and demonstrated a model of a slow sand filter system that has been recommended for this area. He has completed a paper on some cost considerations for the development of a new water supply. Ken Oliason, FHA District Supervisor explained the different ways the water system could be financed through an FHA loan. He stated that the city would have to receive the support of two-thirds of the water users in the city.
n A policy on free lunches was adopted by the trustees of Jt. School District No. 181 at their regular meeting Monday night. The general policy states that all pupils who are determined by school district authorities to be in need of free or reduced price lunches will receive them. There shall be no discrimination in the furnishings of such lunches because of race, religion, source of family income or any other reason. The anonymity of the pupils shall be protected.
n The men of the Community Church have scheduled a “stew” dinner for next Monday night, March 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. One can be assured the women will have a finger in the stew so it will be edible.
75 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1944
n Sunday evening a farewell get-together of the Challis Volunteer Fire Department was held in honor of Frank Burstedt and Lee Bosun, members of the department who have been called to serve their country in the Navy.
n With this issue The Messenger enters its 64th year of continuous production.
n According to Mrs. Earl Osborn, the USO Hut at Pocatello does not need any cookies this week, but next week, that of March 29th, the USO has sent out a call for 300 dozen from the Challis area. All of the village zones and the rural communities are requested to aid in the delivery for the servicemen in Pocatello.
n At the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of Custer County on Monday of last week, Lee Clark was appointed sheriff to fill the unexpired term of M.H. Shull, resigned. The new sheriff will take office on April first, according to the announcement. Clark has been Chief Conservation Officer in this district under the state Game Department for the past several years.
100 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1919
n Issue missing