25 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1994
n The Custer County Commissioners signed an agreement with Lemhi County on Monday in which Custer County will pay $25 per ton for all solid waste delivered to the Lemhi County Landfill.
n After admitting to carrying a concealed .38-caliber revolver to school on May 4, a Challis High School student has been suspended from school pending a sheriff’s investigation and a school expulsion hearing. Sheriff Al Finley said the male juvenile may be charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon on school property.
After interviewing witnesses, Finley said he does not believe an aggravated assault took place at the school. He said the juvenile told several students that he was going to threaten some other students with the gun, but no direct face-to-face threats were reported. The students apparently did not report the incident to school authorities until the next day, after they had talked to their parents.
n A Montana man was arrested May 6 after following a Ketchum woman while she was driving through Clayton, allegedly trying to force her off the road and claiming he was a sheriff’s deputy.
James Forest Thill, 23, of Troy, Montana, has been charged with DUI and failure to report an accident, according to Custer County Sheriff Al Finley, and charges of impersonating a police officer are pending. Thill lists a Clayton post office box as his local address.
Mary Oss of Ketchum told Finley that as she was driving through Clayton towards Stanley, a man in a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo pulled up behind her and began honking his horn and pointing for her to pull over. Several times after that he allegedly pulled up alongside her vehicle, apparently trying to force her off the road.
Oss pulled into the Kirk Brower residence because she saw people there and was in fear of bodily harm or being raped. As she pulled up to the house, the man in the blue Chevy pulled up behind her, got out, came up to her car and ordered her out, telling her he was a deputy. Oss yelled to the people in the house to call the police. The man persisted, so Oss pulled her gun from her purse and pointed it at the man.
A man at the house then said a sheriff’s deputy was on his way. The suspect backed out of the driveway at a high rate of speed, tearing out part of the fence and heading upriver.
Idaho State Trooper Steve Chapman found the vehicle near the restrooms at Torrey’s Hole and radioed Finley. The two officers found a male suspect lying face down behind the restrooms. Chapman tapped the man on the feet with his foot and ordered him to get up. There was no response. Finley said the two tried to turn the man over, and he resisted, so the he was handcuffed.
50 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1969
n Commencement exercises for 33 Challis seniors will be May 23 at 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Jim Stark, son of Bane Stark and Mrs. Bernard Duffy, is class valedictorian with a seven-semester grade point average of 3.757 out of a possible 4.0. Helen Hovren, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vern Hovren, is class salutatorian with a grade point average of 3.677.
n A 10-ton dirt loader, which was being used by the Idaho State Highway Department on a project on U.S. 93 about 35 miles south of Challis, was stolen the evening of May 5 or the following morning, reports the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. The loader was taken from the east side of Willow Creek Summit and was apparently loaded onto a large trailer and hauled off.
n One thousand fifty-four head of cattle were sold at the Custer County Livestock Marketing Association’s spring sale April 28 at the Mackay Sale Barn. Total sales receipts were $171,585.67 for 534 steers, 421 heifers, 76 cows, and 23 bulls.
75 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1944
n Funeral services were held over the remains of Albert (Al) Rashleigh at the Congregational church in Challis last Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock and were in charge of Rev. J. D. Crawford of Salmon.
Albert Rashleigh was born June 14, 1878, at Garbis Bay, near Saint Ives, Cornwall, England, and came over to the United States when a lad of 17 years, landing at New York. From there he went to practically all parts of the United States, working as a miner and during his mining career was at one time or another employed in practically all of the leading mining fields in the country from coast to coast and in parts of old Mexico.
He first came to Idaho in about 1915 and was employed in the mining occupation near Mackay for some time and later went to Stibnite and into the Thunder Mountain country.
n Clay Vance, one of the oldest pioneers of Custer county and Big Lost river valley, passed away on Monday, May 8, at the St. Luke’s hospital in Boise, where he had been for several weeks.
Born in Paris, Illinois, August 16, 1871, he came west with his parents in early boyhood, to Ogden, Utah. In 1879 the Vance family moved to Idaho and settled at the Big Butte in what is now Butte county, where Mr. Vance’s father conducted a stage station on the old stage route from Blackfoot to the Salmon river country.
Before her death, Mr. Vance’s mother had acquired part of what is known now as the Elkhorn ranch, about 20 miles above Mackay, to which was added other holdings adjoining by Clay Vance. It was on this ranch that Clay Vance and his wife, formerly Pricilla Cowan of Ogden, whom he married April 17, 1895, at Ogden, settled and operated the largest cattle ranch in Custer county until 1919, when Mr. Vance retired and disposed of his holdings.
n Thieves certainly made a good haul at the Mackay Liquor Dispensary which is located in the Mackay Miner building on main street, early last Thursday morning, when they took 563 bottles off the shelves and approximately $300 in cash from the store. Part of the money, somewhat over $100, belonged to the Mackay Miner. The liquor commission auditor announced that the value of the liquor stolen was $1,633.95, at the inventory price.
Sheriff Clark stated to a Messenger representative that F.A. Spraktes, publisher of the Mackay Miner and proprietor of the liquor store, had been working on his publication until after midnight, Wednesday, and that the robbery occurred sometime after that hour.
100 YEARS AGO
Issue missing