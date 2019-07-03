25 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1994
n A Land Use Plan meeting drew barely a handful of people to the courthouse Thursday night, June 23. The four individuals present reviewed a portion of the draft plan and discussed some philosophical issues posed by the proposal’s present wording. The first wording issue was the term “grazing rights.” LUP chairman Gordon Reid pointed out that there have been several court cases that have established grazing is a privilege, not a right. Rod Evans said he wasn’t sure that was set in stone, but after some discussion the group decided the term “grazing permits” could be substituted. Water committee member Elma Bradbury said that in her discussions with Lemhi County’s land use planners, they have said countywide planning and zoning should be included in the plan’s language.
n What’s new on the horizon and, specifically, how it relates to endangered species was the topic of a discussion when Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Paul Ries came to the Custer County Commissioners June 27. Ries said a Pacific Rivers Council petition and a possible change in Chinook salmon listing are cause for concern for his agency, as well as for the county.
50 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1969
n After having served the Challis area for 30 years in the gas and oil business, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Jenson this week sold the Jenson Oil Co. to Spencer and Dan Strand of Challis. The Jensons purchased the service station in 1940 from Earl Judd of Moore and later established a gas and oil distributorship and machine repair business. The machine shop was not included in the sale. The new owners will operate the business under the name “Jenson Oil Co. of Challis, Inc.”
n Bill Ebberts, manager of the Challis Boys Club, reports that if the Little League baseball program remains in existence in Challis, more interest will have to be shown by parents and other adults. He said there is a great deal of work to be done on the field and help is needed to work with the boys.
n Starting off the celebration of the 4th will be the children’s races and novelty races at the high school grounds at 10:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. a parade will form on Main Street. Following the parade at 1:30 p.m. the Tanglefoot Horse club’s jamboree will take place at the rodeo grounds, starting with the grand entry. A free barbecue will be served between the Campfire Bar and the Messenger at 7 p.m. Concluding the day’s activities will be a dance at the Legion Memorial Building starting at 10 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1944
n Lee Clark, Custer county sheriff, stated in The Messenger office Monday that water was again available in the courthouse. A couple or three years ago the water pipes froze and later burst, which left the building with no water. However the damage has been repaired and the water is again turned on, which will greatly reduce the fire hazard there.
n The annual summer run of salmon has begin in Salmon River and tributaries according to reports received by the Fish and Game Department. Chinook of average size have been seen at Sunbeam dam, in Yankee Fork and at other points along the watershed. Fish are coming up to spawn at the usual time. Best salmon fishing is customarily found during July and August.
100 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1919
n A peculiar feature of a forest fire located on a tributary of the East Fork of the Salmon river in the Challis National Forest, was the total destruction of all the fish in the stream. The fish were up in a small inlet of Smith’s Lake, spawning, at the time of the fire which traveled up the creek for a mile. The Forest ranger states that because of the intense heat, thousands of dead fish are along the stream bed. In traveling up and down since he has failed to see a single live fish. It is evident that the fire started from a campfire left by fishermen at the lake.
n Seventh installment of the personal observations and experiences of Sgt. Pierce Dorgan, of this city who was with the famous Rainbow Division and was at the front for nine continuous months:
In Luneville was a section of the town that had been destroyed by French artillery. The Germans had held Luneville in the early part of the war. There was said to be yeomen buried under the ruins of the buildings. The shelling had been done by expert French gunners: two of the buildings by a large church had been destroyed and the church had not been touched, which was really a great piece of artillery shelling.
In nearby Feuralay and Pexoune the American and French artillery, “French 75s”—the great 3-inch French guns—were in position in dugouts, firing sometimes steadily, both night and day. Life went on, I guess the same as ever in these villages. I remember them well, the poorer class in their wooden shoes—the people on the streets, soldiers and civilians. All at once the guns begin firing; the windows shake; the women and girls washing at the public wash room, (almost every town has a large concrete washing place) the children playing on the streets; no one seems to notice the firing. It is the war, they would say. Fine roads led from the villages and cities. Hardly a week passed without the Allies’ horses and men being killed by German shells—the Germans had the range on all roads and the war in those days had not changed as it had been for years. Artillery was hid or in dugouts and infantry fought almost entirely from trenches. Later on the war changed—it became open fighting. It is my belief that there would never have been an end to the war had it continued as it had for years.