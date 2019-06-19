25 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1994
• Over a year ago the council had a traffic study completed by the state Department of Transportation to see if slowing down traffic where school students cross Highway 93 to reach the bowling alley would be warranted. The department came to the conclusion that a slower posted speed through town was not justified, but did agree to posting a 25 mph advisory sign near the crossing. Council member Bob Dizes spoke to Jack Meisinger with DOT and was told that anything more than that was the responsibility of the school.
• Challis Joint School District No. 181’s proposed 1994-95 budget was amended and approved at the regular meeting held Monday, June 13. Overall, it is looking like an ideal budget that offers lower local school taxes, more revenue from the state and more teachers. The school year ended with 588 students in the district, and with the mining industry in the boom cycle, predictions are good that enrollment for the coming year will be higher, although still less than the high enrollment of more than 600 during previous years.
50 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1969
• Graveside services for Charles J. “Finney” Ebberts, 76, Challis, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 20, at Challis Cemetery with Philip Kirk Post No. 109, the American Legion, officiating. Mr. Ebberts had been in poor health for the past few years and passed away at Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon on June 17.
• Some 30 statements from county residents and Lemhi county, all enthusiastically in favor of the mining operation of the American Smelting and Refining Company and its proposed access road into the White Cloud Peaks area, were heard at the Forest Service informational meeting last Wednesday in the challis Legion Memorial Building.
Three outside visitors spoke out against the venture.
• Miss Judy Uresti, 1969 gradate of Challis High School, received a letter from the Committee on Awards and Scholarships at the University of Idaho last week, awarding her a $100 College of Education Foundation Scholarship for the coming year.
75 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1944
• Mrs. Olive Kock, clerk of Challis Independent School District No. 1, reported last evening that but five votes were cast at the special school election held yesterday, at which time the board of trustees asked the voters for permission to make an additional tax levy of eight mills, seven for maintenance of the school and one for maintenance of the grounds and gymnasium.
Count of the votes showed that of the five votes cast, four were in favor of the additional seven mill levy and one against it. Four votes were cast for the additional one mill levy and no vote cast against it.
• The Stanley section was treated to a real man hunt last week when sheriffs from three counties, together with deputies, combed the surrounding country for Ernest L. Gibson, who had made his way to Stanley from the Deadwood section, where he was charged with entering the post office and store sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, taking an unannounced sum of money from the post office and various articles from the store which is run in connection with the office, and then stealing a Dodge pickup belonging to a mine at that place.
100 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1919
• 5th installment of the personal observations and experiences of Sgt. Pierce Dorgan, of this city who was with the famous Rainbow Division and was at the front for nine continuous months:
We got off the train in a small village; a barrage was being fired about five miles away. For the benefit of those who are not used to the word barrage, I will say it means a concentrated firing of cannon. Usually infantry advances against the enemy during a barrage of Allied guns. That is what is meant by going over the top. The infantry awaits; a fearful cannonade has been going on for hours, sweeping the enemy’s line; perhaps they are returning the fire. Suddenly the word is given; our boys leap from the trenches or wheat fields. Over their heads our gun shells are whistling; in front of them the enemy’s machine guns and light artillery are firing as they advance. At the same time, the enemy is doing his best to destroy our artillery with his big guns; if he can silence us, our infantry is in a bad fix as they would be advancing without support. At the same time, we of the artillery must keep our nerve, keep cool; our infantry can be destroyed by our own guns — if they advance too fast, they will be caught by our guns; if we lose our heads because of the enemy’s big shells blowing up a gun of ours causing death or wounded, or should one of our guns blow up as often happens — if for any one of these reasons our gunners forget their range adjusting, many of our infantry will be wounded and killed by our shell fire because we have shortened our range instead of lengthening it. Awful as this may seem, it has happened; twice that I know of.