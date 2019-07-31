25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1994
n Unless something akin to the miraculous happens before Monday, all float boating will be prohibited on a 12-mile stretch of the Salmon River between Sunbeam Dam and Torrey’s Hole. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area met with Stanley outfitters one more time Monday night to discuss their lack of options to protect the current Chinook spawning season. SNRA biologist Jill DuFour along with biologists from the Challis and Sawtooth forests explained that a combination of low fish numbers, low water causing higher water temperatures that have triggered an earlier spawning time, fishery biologists’ opinions and the law gave the forest no other option than to close down float boating over traditional spawning grounds.
n A real gully washer hit Challis and surrounding parts on Sunday evening, which caused the Yankee Fork and main Salmon River to run brown on Monday. A hard rain accompanied a thunderstorm that passed over the mountains sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday and washed debris onto the Custer Motorway and wads of dirt into the streams.
n What does the Y-Intersection enhancement project wish to achieve? Once work has been done, will it draw the eye toward town and entice vacationers to spend another day or two in and around the fair town of Challis? Two landscape designs were submitted to the council for decision. One was created by landscape architect Howard Arthur with Mountain River Engineering and another by local Fields Bender. After looking at both designs the council voted to accept the Bender design.
n Last Wednesday the word from fire dispatch was “all fires out and nothing reported this morning.” By that afternoon the skies got cracking and torched off smokes well through the weekend. Challis National Forest firefighters stretched themselves as thin as possible and, with assistance from the Salmon Forest, McCall smokejumpers and Native American crews, got some 47 fires put out and mopped up by Tuesday of this week.
50 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1969
n A hearing on the future of the Agricultural Extension Service in Idaho is scheduled for Friday, August 1, at 10 a.m. at the Custer County Courthouse in Challis.
Mrs. Helen McKinney announced the date as a member of the Agricultural Extension Service Subcommittee of the Legislative Council. Mrs. McKinney said the hearing will discuss the federal and state laws establishing and governing the operations of the Extension Service and relate statistical data to the percent of the labor force in agriculture, the number of farms in the state and cash receipts and personal income from farms.
She said the Legislature is constantly being reminded of shortcomings in the program, that too much money is being spent and that research is 10 years behind the times.
n A fire Sunday on BLM land on Kinnikinic Creek, near the tailings ponds at Clayton Silver Mine, burned 350 acres and was fought by about 90 men. The fire was reported by the Clayton Silver Mine, and the Forest Service fought the fire until BLM personnel arrived at the scene.
At noon Tuesday, the fire was reported as under control and being mopped up.
n Members of the Department of Idaho, American Legion Auxiliary, heard Mrs. Arthur B. Hanell of Culver City, California, national president, point out that magic lies in friendship and service as she urged them to “go out and help the juveniles.”
Mrs. Hanell told the Legion women that “America needs our help because one of every six juveniles will be in the courts.” She also mentioned the increase in usage of drugs in middle- and upper-class neighborhoods.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1944
n Information gathered at The Messenger office states that the oiling crew is expected to arrive in Challis today or tomorrow, and the work of oiling Main street will get underway very soon after that time.
John Boyd, treasurer of the Village of Challis, stated yesterday that a check had been mailed to the State of Idaho for the village’s share of the oiling of Main street, to take care of the additional width which will be required on the street. This street will be oiled from the village limits near the Y to the village limits on West Main, which is at the intersection of First street. The Y below town will be oiled by the state up to the village limits.
n Announcement was made yesterday by E.E. McKee, supervisor of the Challis National Forest, that the Langer Memorial, erected in memory of the plane crash on March 29, 1943, that snuffed out the lives of Forest Ranger C.J. Langer of Stanley and Captain Bill Kelley and Lieutenant Arthur A. Crofts, both of Hill Field, Utah, while the plane was searching for the missing crew of the B-17 bomber, which crashed in Crane Basin, will be held on Tuesday, August 15, at 2 o’clock p.m.
Supervisor McKee stated that the dedication ceremonies and unveiling will be held on the road to Seafoam, 25 miles north of Stanley, where the Ruffneck trail takes off from the main road, The plane crashed near Ruffneck peak on the Challis forest and was not found for some time afterward.
100 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1919
n The government has posted notices for bids to carry mail daily from Challis to Clayton and from Challis to Goldburg. Bids must be on file for this work on or before September 1st and each bid must be accompanied by a surety bond of $8,000.
This news will be received with great satisfaction by all the patrons of the two routes as the tri-weekly service now in effect has been a great nuisance and has undoubtedly retarded the business of this entire section.
n In anticipation of the two big games to be played here August 8th and 9th (Friday and Saturday of this week) the ball park has been greatly improved by a large force of men with teams and scrapers and has been put in first-class shape.
n Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are invited, to be filed with the clerk of the Board of County Commissioners of Custer county, Idaho, on or before the 8th day of September, 1919, for the delivery of 40 cords of wood at the various offices in Challis, cut in 16 in. lengths.