25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1994
n Challis High School and the North Custer Medical Clinic were broken into over the weekend in possibly unrelated incidents.
City officer Dave Nelson was called to investigate the breaking of an outer window at the clinic on September 5. Aside from the broken front window, there was a decapitated cat at the scene. Nelson is investigating the incident as burglary rather than as vandalism.
Shortly after the clinic call, Nelson was given the report that someone had broken into the high school. A window by the principal’s office had been pried open and an office door handle was broken. The intruders also smashed a window in the shop and destroyed the greenhouse door.
n Elizabeth Ione Kelley Clark, 99, passed away August 31, 1994, at Pocatello from causes incident to age.
She was born November 4, 1894, at Marshall Wisconsin, to Arthur Daniel and Phoebe Jane Thomas Kelley. The family moved in August 1910 to Challis.
Ione married Joseph C. Clark on March 29, 1914. They made their home in the Lost River Valley, Clayton and the Mackay area. In 1919 they moved to Mammoth, Utah, where Joe worked in the mines. In 1930, after the mines closed, the family returned to Challis. Joe passed away in 1943.
Ione worked at many jobs during her lifetime, including practicing as a midwife delivering many babies in her home in Challis. She also worked in several local restaurants. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years as a clerk and served five years as postmistress at the Challis Post Office, retiring in 1964. Up until her death she wrote the “About Folks We Know” column for The Challis Messenger.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1969
n The attempted robbery of the Custer County Bank on the night of September 1, 1968, has been solved.
According to information released by Mr. Kyle Clark, special agent in charge of the Montana-Idaho division of the FBI, complaints were filed against Clarence William Byrd and Danny Francis Ward. At the time of the attempted robbery of Custer County Bank, the pair were living in Jackpot, Nevada. At present, they are in jail in Portland, Oregon, for the burglary of a bank in Ione, Oregon.
On August 22 a federal complaint was filed before U.S. Commissioner William W. Black of Idaho Falls District charging Byrd and Ward with the attempt to burglarize the Custer County Bank. There is a recommended bond $50,000 each on Byrd and Ward.
n At their regular meeting Monday evening, the school board adopted a “Code of Conduct for Students Representing Challis High School,” which was presented by Mr. Dow Dean, Mr. Dave Highers and Mr. Thales Johnson.
The code contains the following training rules: 1. No smoking. 2. No drinking of alcoholic beverages. 3. No chewing. 4. No drugs (i.e., LSD, marijuana, dope). Violation in this area will result in suspension for the sport season. A committee of athletes, coaches and administrators will will work together to judge any other behavior contrary to what an athlete should be.
n Construction of four projects costing a total of $215,000 have been started on the Challis National Forest.
The firm of Slavin and Shafer of Salmon is building the Little Casino road and bridge. This road and bridge will provide access to a timber sale that is expected to be the largest sale on the Challis National Forest to date.
Swauger Constructors of Evanston, Wyoming, is building the Livingston Mill-Castle Peak trail that goes from one mile above the Livingston Mill to Frog Lake. This project has been in the forest plan for five years and was awarded in fiscal year 1969. The trail is seven miles long.
Mike Ivie of Bellevue is building the road system for the new Stanley administrative site. The new site is located two miles south of Upper Stanley. Morgan Williams of Obsidian is constructing the water system, sewer system and three trailer pads and shelters at the site. The two contracts are the first steps in moving the Stanley Ranger Station to a site where a good water supply can be developed and ground conditions will permit developing a safe sewer system.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 13, 1944
n May was the scene of a very destructive fire last Sunday afternoon, when the building occupied by Hod Wells as a pool hall caught fire and completely burned down as did the house next to it occupied by Mrs. Mary Horn. Charley Goodin, who was in the pool hall at the time, was unable to get out and was burned to death.
According to the report received by a Messenger representative at the scene of the fire, Mr. Wells had had built a fire in the cook stove in the rear of the pool hall and was going to cook a chicken. In some manner a stick of blazing wood fell out of the stove and landed in the wood box, which contained more wood. The fire at first was not noticed, but when discovered, had gained such headway that it was impossible to get anything out of the building.
n Some time back the local fire department mentioned through the columns of this paper the matter of trying to procure for this community a portable fire pumper for the protection of out-of-town property. The views and support of out-of-town residents were solicited. There was no response whatever. The city fire truck cannot be sent out of town, and besides it would be of little value since there would no water pressure – the chemicals only. Financially the fire department cannot handle such a purchase, but is ready and willing to help to the extent possible.
n BOISE —The completion of negotiations for continuing the community school lunch program in Idaho Schools was announced jointly today by A.H. Chatburn, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and William P. Rowley of the Office of Distribution, WFA.
The purpose of the state agreement, revealed Rowley, is to ensure the closest possible working relationships between the state and federal agencies concerned with the school lunch program. Mr. Chatburn explained that through the program, every child in the state can be afforded the opportunity of having nutritious lunches at school regardless of his ability to pay. The agreement further states that the program shall be primarily a community effort, with a maximum of local supervision and participation.
Last year, 166 Idaho schools participated in this program, serving more than 17,600 children daily.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1919
n Issue missing