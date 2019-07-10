25 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1994
n Nancy Diane Lewis, 38, a resident of Nampa, was found dead on the North Fork of Baron Creek on June 28. Custer County’s sheriff dispatch log indicated Gary Hacker from Carlsbad, California, came into the Sawtooth Ranger’s office and said he and his hiking party had discovered the woman upside down in the creek.
The circumstances appear to be that Lewis was trying to walk across a log over a creek and fell headfirst into debris. Her 65-pound pack either lodged in the debris or prevented her from rising out of the water once it was soaked. Cause of death was probably drowning or hypothermia.
n Fire hit close to home Saturday after a lightning storm touched off two blazes in the immediate Challis vicinity. They came within a half-hour of each other and stretched firefighting resources, which have been devoted to a multitude of fires around the west, to the limit.
At 1:15 p.m. the Forest Service received word there was a fire up Garden Creek across from the ski hill. Within 15 minutes a Challis Forest helicopter with two people, three fire engines (one each from the Challis, Lost River and Yankee Fork districts) and an air tanker carrying retardant were dispatched the scene. The Challis Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
Just as crews got on the Garden Creek Blaze, another fire was spotted on Blue Mountain and reported at 1:46 p.m. Dispatch immediately ordered another tanker of retardant and 10 smokejumpers.
Two loads of fire retardant were released on Blue Mountain before smokejumpers arrived on the scene. A third load was ordered, but it was diverted to a fire on the BLM near Boise. After that, there were no more tankers available because they were devoting their time to the Boise blaze, which also posed an imminent threat to private property.
50 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1969
n WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has passed and sent to the House of Representatives legislation to create an expanded Sawtooth National Recreation Area which includes the White Cloud Mountains, Senators Frank Church and Len B. Jordan announced.
As amended by the Senate, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area will embrace 508,000 acres of the White Clouds, the Sawtooth Mountains and the Sawtooth Valley.
Major prospecting of molybdenum deposits is taking place east and north of Castle Peak, the highest of the White Clouds.
“I am assured,” Jordan said, “that the American Smelting and Refining Company will cooperate with the Forest Service in the development of its operating plans so that mining and all other uses in this great multiple use area can go forward harmoniously. I hope that other owners of mining properties in the area will do likewise.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1944
n A.R. Weichbrodt, chairman of the Board of Custer County Commissioners, stated late Monday afternoon that in a telephone conversation with Governor C. A. Bottolfsen in Boise, the Governor stated that the call for bids for the two oiling jobs at and near Challis would be advertised at once. Main street of Challis is also in the oiling project.
The two pieces of highway are approximately 10 miles in length. One is from Challis to the Watts bridge north on U.S. Highway 93. The other piece of highway is on the old state route 27, which later was designated as U.S. Highway 93 Alternate, and starts at the foot of Willow Creek summit on this side, coming to the oiled road the other side of Grand View Canyon.
n Ray Papworth, aged nearly 50, was found dead in the toilet at the Jenson cabins Monday morning at 10:30 by Sheriff Lee Clark, after Mrs. Jenson called him to investigate why Ray did not answer after being called. Upon finding the man dead, the sheriff summoned H.H. Hartman, County Coroner, who made an examination of the man and pronounced that he had died some time after midnight on July 17, and stated that the cause of death was poliomyelitis, from which it is understood he had been suffering for some time.
Ray Papworth was born at Clayton on October 13, 1894, the son of James and Emily Martin Papworth. He made his home at Clayton and on East Fork throughout his life. He is survived by three sisters, Mrs. Grover Cearley of Clayton; Mrs. Dick Worthington of Wallace; and Mrs. Lizzie Frost of Ogden.
n One day last week while Earl Millick was raking hay, his team became frightened and ran away, throwing Earl in front of the teeth of the rake. He was dragged for some distance and only when the rake passed over a ditch, was he loosened from the teeth. He was badly injured and rushed to Idaho Falls to receive medical care.
100 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1919
n The cessation of the great struggle in Europe has materially affected the prosperity of central Idaho through its mines which have long been dormant, and the actual production of its countless tons of rich ore is now being vigorously pursued.
During the past month upwards of 200 men have been given employment in the Ramshorn mine, the Montana and Silver King, the Buckskin and the Stanley Dredge, to say nothing of the few men scattered here and there on the small properties of this section.
The Ramshorn company at Bayhorse is daily adding to its payroll and great quantities of ore are being shipped to the smelters near Salt Lake.
The Montana and Silver King in the Stanley country have repaired the road from their property to the town of Stanley, and their 21 miners will have four railroad cars of rich, silver-lead ore for shipment by August 1st. Walter Grey, the manager, who was here several days the past week, informed us that as soon as shipping facilities could be obtained their force would be increased. A hydroelectric smelter will be installed there next summer.
n Through the efforts of our representatives in the legislature and the County Commissioners, the sum of $72,000 has been obtained for the construction of the State Highway between Challis and Pahsimeroi valley. It is estimated that $120,000 will be necessary to complete the project and the money now pledged will, it is believed, construct the road from the Watts bridge on to Pahsimeroi.