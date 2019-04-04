25 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1994
• The Challis and Salmon National Forest Supervisor’s offices will be combined into one office in Salmon, Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Wildes announced Friday, April 1.
The merger will eventually mean the loss of about six primary staff positions, including the Challis supervisor’s position and five to 10 other support positions. Wildes said it was a coincidence that the announcement came on April Fools’ Day. “This is for real.” Combining the Challis and Salmon supervisor’s offices will not affect the four ranger districts on the Challis National Forest, which will still remain a separate national forest. CNF will simply be administered out of Salmon. Wildes said the merger will not affect any “on the ground” jobs such as field biologists or road and minerals crews.
Wildes and Salmon National Forest Supervisor John Burns will stay in place to administer the merger, which is designed to increase efficiency and productivity in “on the ground” resource work and save a minimum of $500,000.
• The Challis landfill will bury its last garbage on Friday, April 8, and fade into dump history. The landfill site will reopen again on Saturday, April 9, as a Dumpster collection site and will accept only household-generated garbage for an indefinite period.
Bill Wilson, hired man on the site, said hordes of Challis area residents have taken advantage of the free dumping days announced by the Custer County commissioners last week. Wilson said more than 200 vehicles showed up to dump last Saturday, April 2. At one point he counted 17 pickup trucks that had pulled up to dump simultaneously.
“They just came out of the woodwork from everywhere,” he said. “I’ll bet you I’ve had stuff brought out here that’s been lying around for 75 years.”
• On Friday, April 8, 1994, the management of Thompson Creek Metals will host an open house to commemorate the reopening of Thompson Creek molybdenum mine. Idaho Governor Cecil Andrus and several other state, local and federal dignitaries will participate in this event.
50 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1969
• The City Council held a special meeting Monday night on the proposed slow sand water filter system for the City of Challis. The City Council voted to approve this system which the engineer from Boise, Earl Reynolds, explained was the best and most economical for the city.
This program will then go to the qualified voters of the city for a bond election the 13th of May. Those voters will then have the right to say whether they want good clean water in the city or if they want mud running in their taps every spring for one to three months of the year.
• A soldier and former Challis resident who rescued a young Vietnamese boy exposed in a battle between Vietcong and South Vietnam forces, has received the Vietnamese Honor Medal Second Class.
Gen. Tran Van Minh of the Vietnamese Air Force presented the medal to S. Sgt. William L. K. Rider of Layton, Utah. The citation noted S. Sgt. Rider’s heroic act under fire in the Cholon area of Saigon in March 1968.
The Riders lived in Challis from 1935 to 1941 and Bill attended grade school here up to the third grade. He is the son of the former Marie Sharp and the nephew of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Sharp.
• Nancy Laverty and Fern Rigby attended the Future Homemakers of America Delegate Assembly in Lewiston.
Miss Laverty represented the Challis Chapter as a convention voting delegate. The girls were accompanied by Mrs. Dorothy Carlson, chapter adviser. The theme of the convention was “Teamwork for Tomorrow” working toward “New Horizons” by developing character, citizenship, competency and cooperation.
• Winter logging operations are in progress on the Little West Fork of Morgan Creek Timber Sale No. 1 on the Challis Ranger District.
Snow depths, above normal, have slowed logging in February and the tree fallers were forced to wear snowshoes. A jammer is being used to log the steeper slopes and load the log trucks. Approximately six truckloads a day are being hauled to the Clayton sawmill.
• An open house is planned to celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. John Boyd of Challis. Mr. Boyd was born in Challis Sept. 29, 1887, and received his education in the Challis schools and Links Business College in Boise. Mrs. Boyd was born in Casville, Missouri, Jan. 14, 1888, and received her education in Casville and Challis schools. They were married in Challis on April 7, 1909.
Both daughters, Beulah of Challis and Agnes (Midge) of Midvale, Utah, were born in Challis. The Boyds have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
75 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1944
• FORT KNOX, Ky.—A picked group of technicians from armored units all over the country was enrolled in the Armored School for a course on tank mechanics. These men will be trained for the important task of keeping the Army’s tanks in fighting trim.
Among the new students is Pvt. Roy T. Dean of Challis, Idaho. The Armored School, commanded by Brig. Gen. P. M. Robinett, is one of the world’s largest technical institutions. It turns out each year many thousands of specialists for service with the hard-hitting armored divisions and separate tank battalions.
The Tank Department gives students a detailed knowledge of engine, power train, suspension system and other elements of the complex tank mechanism. In addition to troubleshooting and repair, much emphasis is placed on preventive maintenance.
• E.R. Bennett, University of Idaho Extension Division but now associated with the Victory Garden movement, was a Challis visitor last Friday and Saturday. Mr. Bennett stated in The Messenger office that Idaho has a fine record for the number of Victory Gardens planted last year. But as the war progresses, more and more gardens of this kind will be needed so that garden produce from the regular channels can go to the armed forces.
• The cast for “Dude Ranch” headed by Mr. Stocking as director, has a few experienced players in it.
Our director, experienced in a varied list of roles, and with a few Shakespearian characterizations to his credit, has appeared before Challis audiences in two plays, one of which is noteworthy -- that of playing the character of Darris Krupp in last year’s American Legion Auxiliary play “Hobgoblin House.”
Darryl Ebberts played Junior in “Almost Summer,” the speech class production of 1943. His portrayal of Willie in this year’s student body play, “Girl Trouble,” plus a one-act play makes him a veteran. Dorothy Leeper's roles as Junior’s girlfriend in “Almost Summer” and a one-act character place her in the category of seasoned.
Donna Campbell played in “The Ghost of Thomas Shelton” with last year’s junior class. Avon Friday and Neal Smith played the parts of Father and Son respectively in “Almost Summer.” Virginia Hartwell is our only find. She is new to high school theatrical in Challis.
100 YEARS AGO
[Seven issues missing]