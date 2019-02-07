25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1994
n The State Land Board voted 4-1 Tuesday, Feb. 8, to award a contested state gazing lease in Custer County to Challis rancher Will Ingram, upholding Ingram’s appeal of a Jan. 28 auction in which Jon Marvel’s Idaho Watersheds Project temporarily won the right to lease the land.
n A very thorough four-day search of an abandoned but still-open city sewage cistern failed to turn up any sign of Stephanie Crane, who has been missing since October 11. When the word came at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night, February 5, that Stephanie’s body was not in the cistern, her mother, Sandi Crane, breathed a sigh of relief and said “good.” Both Ben and Sandi Crane expressed mixed feelings during the four-day search.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 6, 1969
n Purchase of the Central Idaho Lumber Company sawmill at Clayton by Intermountain Lumber Company was announced today by Gordon Crupper, Intermountain’s manager at Salmon. Operation of the sawmill will continue without interruption and with the same crew as formerly, Crupper said. Clayton Hurless, who operated Central Idaho Lumber, will continue as mill manager for Intermountain.
Hurless bought the sawmill in 1956 from the Fisher brothers when it was located on Slate Creek. In 1958 the mill was moved to Torrey’s where it was operated until destroyed by fire in March of 1960. The mill was rebuilt above Clayton in its present location in June 1960. Twenty-five full-time employees are presently engaged in the logging and milling operations as compared to five when Hurless first purchased the Slate Creek operation.
n Clyde Rigby announced this week that he has purchased Glen Baldwin’s interest in the Challis Drug Store effective February 1. The transaction did not include the building property. Rigby and Baldwin have been partners in the business since January 1965 when a merger of the Challis Drug Store and Glen’s Store was made. The Baldwins had operated Glen’s Store since coming to Challis in 1953 at which time they purchased the store from Oliver Davis and Ralph Baxter.
n The new Pahsimeroi River Station for “eyeing up” steelhead eggs is scheduled to go into operation February 15. Built by the Idaho Power Company between Ellis and May, it will be staffed with Idaho Fish and Game Department personnel. Its purpose is to help out in the historic efforts to transfer a spawning run of steelhead trout from the mid-Snake river to a tributary of the main Salmon River, the Pahsimeroi.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1944
n Custer county has done it again, only greater this time, and according to “Buzz” Pfeiffer, chairman of the Fourth War Bond Drive, the county went over the top big, having sold $110,028.75 worth of war bonds for a total of practically 150 percent of the quota of $74,000.
n Mr. Rolla Parsons, Sr., of Patterson received the following communication from Frank Knox, Secretary of the Navy, regarding his son Rolla Parsons Jr., Radioman second class, when the submarine “Argonaut” was sunk by the Japs in the South Pacific last year:
Washington D.C.
2 February 1944
“My dear Mr. Parsons:
“On 19 January 1943 your son, Rolla Parsons Jr., Radioman second class, U.S. Navy, was serving aboard the U.S.S. ‘Argonaut’ when that submarine was engaged by Japanese vessels in the South Pacific and was forced to the surface as a result of depth charge explosions. While thus exposed, the ‘Argonaut’ was observed from United Nations planes to be hit several times by gunfire of enemy destroyers. Following this engagement, no report has been received which indicates the personnel aboard could have survived.
“In view of these circumstances, and considering the length of time that has elapsed since this action, I am reluctantly forced to the conclusion that your son is deceased.
“My sincere sympathy is extended to you in your great loss. I hope you may find comfort in the knowledge that your son gave his life in the service of his country and in the performance of his duty. The Navy shares in your sense of bereavement and feels the loss of his service.
“Sincerely yours,
“FRANK KNOX”
n While C.N. Friday was looking around on his property on the old Springs road, just below the Leaton and Cameron slaughterhouse the other day, he discovered a safe hidden in the sagebrush. Upon closer investigation it was discovered that the safe was one that had been stolen from the Idaho Service Station in May, 1942. Fred Pierson, proprietor of the Idaho Service Station, stated yesterday that the safe had been opened, as some keys that had been kept in the safe were missing. There was no money in the safe at the time of the robbery, but there were some quite valuable papers, and it is understood that practically all of these papers were recovered with the safe. At the present time Fred is drying out the papers to see just what he has recovered.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1919
n The following from the Evening Capital News will be of interest to many of our readers as it concerns Lawrence Hosford of Clayton, one of Custer county’s first young men to answer his country’s call to arms.”
“A bronze service tablet has been received by the rural high school. On it are inscribed the following names of the 1918 graduating class who entered the military service of their country: James Fuller, Alvin Hashbarger and Lawrence Hosford. Of these young men, Hashbarger paid the supreme sacrifice and Hosford has been decorated for gallant service.”
n It is but recently reported that Andrew Tam, of near Clayton, was killed in action in France. All tender their sympathy to his relatives.
n Ettore Piva, a brother-in-law of Pete Piva, who was stationed at Camp Lewis with Company B. 38th F. A. in the capacity of first-class private, returned home last Wednesday, having been mustered out of the service.
n The mail service between this place and Salmon, which was discontinued several months ago on account of the flu epidemic, was resumed again the first of the month. Those having business to transact by mail at either Pahsimeroi or the Lemhi county capital are agreeably surprised, for when the service was discontinued a letter had to travel a very long distance between the two points.