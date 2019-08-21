25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1994
• On August 20 the National Marine Fisheries Service issued rules that boaters must obey in order to keep an eight-mile stretch of the Salmon River open to floating. The rules apply to both private and outfitted groups. In addition to the stringent rules, NMFS issued an incidental take permit of three, which means that if there are three incidents of a spawning salmon being displaced from an active redd by floaters the river will be closed.
If there is one incident where floating activities cause a salmon to abandon its redd or one occurrence where a redd is physically disturbed, the river will be closed.
Spawning areas will be marked by floating buoys and additional staff have been placed along the river to inform the public what is expected of them along this critical water corridor. Everyone is expected to quietly pass and stay in their boats while passing through Indian Riffles and over Torrey’s Hole. At all times boaters are expected to stay 25 feet from redds.
Observers have seen no redds located in the eight-mile stretch of the river, so to date there are no buoys to avoid.
• The other shoe dropped last week when the National Marine Fisheries Service changed the Snake River’s spring/summer and fall Chinook salmon status from threatened to endangered.
The listing came as no surprise to anyone since this year has had a record low in Chinook numbers returning upriver to spawn. Chinook now join the sockeye salmon as endangered. The endangered listing is only temporary and expires April 17, 1995.
• The Custer County Sheriff’s Office may have thought last summer was a busy one, but this year has, in comparison, made the summer of 1993 look like a cakewalk.
Chief Deputy John Bryant showed the county commissioners a comparative report from June and July of 1993 and 1994. Complaints handled in the office for June 1993 numbered 15 compared to this year’s 131. July 1993 and 1994 were a bit closer with only 32 more complaints this year.
• A joint effort brought one seriously injured rock climber out of the Sawtooth mountains Saturday evening. According to SNRA Law Enforcement Officer Steve Lipus, the cooperative efforts of individuals at the scene, the Sawtooth Forest and Stanley residents allowed rescuers to get 32-year-old Sean Peterson, who suffered head injuries, off the mountain and to a hospital in record time.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1969
• The South-Central Idaho Democratic Committee held a forum on the White Cloud Issue in Jerome on Sat., Aug. 23rd, at 8 PM.
State Representative Vern Ravenscroft served as moderator for the forum. Mr. Ravenscroft stated that the purpose of the forum was to inform the people in that area on the White Cloud Issue. He stated that this was the first time that representatives of the mining company, Forest Service and conservationists had all appeared on the same platform at the same time.
• A vehicle driven by Kass L. Himes of Challis was involved in a one-car accident about six miles north of Challis on U.S. 93. Mr. Himes was driving south at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when he apparently dozed at the wheel and the vehicle rolled over after going on the loose gravel shoulder on the right-hand side of the road.
The driver was taken to the Salmon hospital for first aid. His passenger, from Challis, was taken to the Arco hospital for first aid.
• Raylene Hunt, Challis, was the winner of the 4-H Club Camp scholarship presented by the Salmon River Cowbelles at the Custer County 4-H Fair at Mackay. LuAnne Moorhead was presented the beef cookbook.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1944
• Announcement has been made that the Challis Fire department will hold a dance in Odd Fellows’ hall in Challis on Saturday evening of this week. This will be the second of a series of dances held by this organization.
• Results of the drawing for antelope permits by the State Game Department were announced the last of the week and The Messenger office received a complete list of names successful in the drawing in Boise.
The report lists 14 in Challis, 17 in Mackay, 17 in Salmon, 23 in Arco, 5 in Clayton, 1 in Fornay, 47 at Ketchum, 30 in Hailey and 7 in Sun Valley as lucky people to draw permits for the special Lost River hunt, which will open Sunday morning, September 3rd.
There were 298 more applications than the 2,000 permits to be drawn, according to an announcement issued by the game department last Friday. The special hunt will be conducted in Custer, Lemhi, Butte, Clark and Jefferson counties and will continue from September 3 to 10. Two thousand antelope are expected to be taken during that time.
• Keno, the big dog and pal of Tommy Kerr, died in the veterinary hospital in Salmon This morning, according to Mrs. Gene Kerr. Keno had been crippled up for some time and was taken to Salmon about 10 days ago but died this morning.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 1919
• State Game Warden Otto M. Jones was here last Monday on his way to his home at Boise from a trip to the Sunbeam dam.
While here Mr. Jones paid this office a pleasant visit and stated that a concrete fish ladder was to be installed over the Sunbeam dam at once. The ladder is to be built after the plan of the ladders which are used in California and which have proven a great success. It will consist of a series of large concrete basins through which the water flows to the lower water level below the dam, the lower end of the ladder reaching out into the white water, the point where the fish traveling upstream always congregate in their effort to get over an obstacle to their progress.
• Word received from Mackay this (Wednesday) morning is to the effect that the shooting scrape which took place Tuesday above Mackay has resulted in almost a cattlemen and sheepmen’s war in Lost river valley.
Authentic information is to the effect that Emmett Donahue, a returned soldier boy and native son of Lost river valley, shot Pierre Etchescahar, a sheepherder in the employ of Bidegain & Etchescahar. Details are lacking but it is believed that the altercation arose over the longstanding trouble between cattlemen and sheepmen in this section. Young Donahue has been arrested and his hearing will be held as soon as it is determined whether or not the wounded man will recover.