25 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1994
n The Challis City Council Tuesday voted to unanimously accept the donation of the golf course, pending successful negotiations with owners Spencer and Dan Strand.
A steady stream of Challis locals, Forest Service officials, the press and elected officials, including Gov. Cecil Andrus, U.S. Rep. Mike Crapo and Idaho Rep. Lenore Barrett attended an open house tour and lunch at the newly-reopened Thompson Creek molybdenum mine last Friday, April 8.
“The mining business is a continued challenge,” Mooney told the assembled guests, who fed on hamburgers, hot dogs and potato salad catered by Bob Fratti and Barbara Breedlove.
Thompson Creek employs about 125 people now, and the maximum workforce is expected to be 150. The mill runs around the clock with three shifts, and the mine is worked in two shifts. The current reserves are estimated to last for 10 years in three mining phases.
The price of moly has fluctuated dramatically since mining was first proposed. In 1978 a pound of moly cost $23. When the first ore was milled in 1983, it had dropped to $4 per pound. The current price has been hovering in the $2.80 per pound range.
n Navy fireman Levi Maydole, the son of Richard Maydole of Clayton, is assigned to the Navy’s newest, most efficient and technologically advanced combat ship, USS Curtis Wilbur.
The 8,135-ton destroyer, commissioned on March 19 at Naval Station Long Beach, California, features the AEGIS combat system, which enables the ship’s crew to track more than 200 targets, while simultaneously directing its weapons.
Maydole, a 1992 graduate of Challis High School, is a machinery repairman.
n Dan O’Connor, 84, of Challis, a retired outfitter and guide, died April 9, 1994, at a Boise care center.
He was born March 17, 1910, at Salmon. He was raised and educated at Forney, where he and his brother, Walt, trapped for furs. He was employed by the U.S. Forest Service as a member of the trails crew and then became a government packer. He helped build lookouts and stocked high mountain lakes with fish.
On March 23, 1936, he married Norma Detton at Mackay and they lived in Challis. In 1946 he moved his family to Lower Stanley where they operated a store and service station. After returning to Challis, they operated a creamery and feed store, and he continued his career as an outfitter and guide, retiring in the early 1970s.
Dan, the youngest of 12 children, served on the board of directors when the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association was first created. He was the fire chief in Challis and was mayor for two terms.
Survivors include his wife Norma of Challis; children Mike of Boise and Shari of Pocatello; two sisters, Nellie Means of Salmon and Maude Alley of Salmon and San Jose, California; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
50 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1969
n The Challis Chamber of Commerce went on record at a meeting Monday night as being in favor of further development (of a molybdenum mine) in the Castle Peak mining area (White Cloud Mountains).
n The public meeting on the proposed slow sand filter purification water system for the city of Challis will be held at the Legion Hall, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. At that time questions can be answered by engineer Earl Reynolds on the construction and function of the system, by FHA officials on the financing or by the state health authorities on health problems.
Typical questions being asked now are:
Why not go upstream above the ranches to put in the new system?
Answer: Cost of pipe for 10,000 feet could be approximately $43,000. This would mean another increase in rates to the water users. The engineer stated that the present location for the system would produce pure water of equal quality with the water processed upstream. This same filter system is now in use in Salem, Oregon, and has been for several years. The intake water to the system in Salem is just as muddy as the Challis water and it comes out of the system clear and pure.
Why doesn’t the present filter system work?
Answer: We do not presently have a filter system. A large mesh screen across the present intake takes out some of the trees and limbs but nothing else.
n Mrs. Lawrence (Mary) Cook, 19, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Corrigan, passed away in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital April 8 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident February 15.
75 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1944
n Apparently the chain letter craze is sweeping the country again after several years of idleness, and according to Mrs. Alma Morrow, Challis postmaster, the mailing of these letters is illegal, and she cites her decision on the following communication from the Post Office Inspector of this district:
“Dear Mrs. Morrow:
“Chain letters are considered in violation of the lottery statutes and are unmailable.”
n Mrs. Helen Friday has assumed the duties of Ration Board clerk in Challis to take the place of Mrs. Mildred McGowan, who it is understood has been granted a leave of absence for a few weeks and later will resign from the position.
M. G. Markle is chairman of the Challis board.
n John Boyd, Custer County Clerk and Recorder, yesterday stated that here had been a big slump in the issuance of marriage licenses in Custer county during the present year. He stated that so far this year, there has not been a single marriage license issued in the county. The last license was issued on December 30, 1943, and says Johnny, “There doesn’t appear to be any prospects in sight so far.”
n The Mackay seniors were seen on the streets of Challis last Friday. It is understood that was their “sneak” day and that they went from here to Salmon before returning to Mackay.
100 YEARS AGO
