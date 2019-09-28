25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 29, 1994
n A slow-moving landslide worked its way across Hecla property and into Forest Service holdings and ultimately into Jordan Creek last Friday. This resulted in Jordan Creek being blocked for about 100 yards, so Hecla crews got to practice emergency response procedures, and everyone interested in water quality got a field trip on Wednesday morning.
Underground crews first noticed the earth moving at about 5:30 a.m. They heard rocks falling and trees snapping. They peered in the dark with their headlamps and realized they were witnessing a landslide.
n After one and a half years of waiting and wondering, the decision to bring the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness under one management has been handed down from the high ranks of Washington, D.C. From where this one unit will be supervised is still in bureaucratic limbo, but the optimists hope that decision will be made before Christmas.
n Six Challis High School FFA members were recipients of the James Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation School Awards for the 1993-1994 school year. Award recipients were Trish Whitworth for the two gates she built, Chris Cutler for her western lamp made of horseshoes, Travis Hardy for his grill guard, Lorelle Hatch for her gate, Rendall Ebberts for his pickup bumper and Mark Bruno for the hay rack he built for the top of a horse trailer.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1969
n The Challis Vikings were handed their first conference defeat here Friday by the Mackay Miners with a score of 22 to 0. The Miners, stronger this season than they have been for a number of years, launched a smashing offense against the Vikings from the first quarter on. Speedy Tom Coates, Miner halfback, was their most potent weapon. In the first period, he raced 30 yards into the end zone on an end sweep play for the first score of the game. The extra two points were then scored when Coates again slipped into the end zone, making the score 8-0 for the half.
The Viking JV made a better showing last Wednesday when they defeated the Salmon Savage JV 16-10 at Salmon.
n Idaho’s second big block of elk and deer management units start the hunting season October 4, according to printed big game seasons and regulations of the Fish and Game Department.
This means that there will be both elk and deer hunting in 26 units, and deer only in five additional units for the first time this year.
n The new kindergarten in Challis will open its doors on October 13, 1969. It will be located in the old dormitory on the high school grounds and have the hours of 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The teacher is Mrs. Ann Sterns, and at present 11 children are enrolled.
n Classification for the Middle Fork of the Salmon River under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act has been cleared by the Chief of the Forest Service. Wild River status has been assigned to the major portion – approximately 102 miles – of the river.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 1944
n Earl Osborne has been appointed village marshal of Challis and assumed his new duties on October 1st. Challis has had no marshal for several months and the appointment is welcomed by a great many residents. It is understood that Earl will also have charge of the village water works. Earl was formerly employed by the Challis Transportation Company.
n Announcement is made that Don Crawford has been appointed electrical engineer of the Challis power plant and assumed his new duties on October 1st. Don replaces Dade Hughes, who held this position for the past several years and resigned effective the first of the month. It is understood that Dade will stay and familiarize Don with the work until the 15th of October when Dade will leave for outside points to be employed. Don has been fire dispatcher at the Challis forest office during the past fire season.
n Women of Custer county can “mine” tin sufficient for 13 short-range heavy bombers this year. These figures were compiled by J.A. Stewart, vice president of the American Can Company, on the basis of canned foods consumed by civilians in the county during 1943. On the basis of last year’s consumption, civilians will open 287,472 cans of food this year, he said. According to a table recently issued by Washington, 21,000 cans provide tin sufficient for one short-range heavy bomber.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1919
Issue missing