25 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1994
n Law enforcement officers have been unable to find any evidence that four Shoshone-Bannock tribal members were shot at while fishing on East Fork rancher Jud Cramer’s property. Cramer had reported on April 14 that Indian steelhead fishermen were trespassing on his property. Four men were issued citations. The men subsequently said five shots had been fired at them while they were steelhead fishing.
Tensions have grown between private property owners and tribal members who fish up the East Fork, said Sheriff Al Finley, with two confrontations in the last two years. In both cases, the tribal fishermen crossed fields to get to the river. A lot of fishermen stay on the river, he said, and never get into confrontations with ranchers.
Finley said the public can have legal access to navigable streams and gain access to public land if they stay in the streambed while crossing private land. But there’s one problem: the East Fork has never been listed as a navigable stream.
n Kenneth “Butch” Johnson, 50, of Challis, is in the Custer County Jail charged with shooting a man at Custer Saloon in Challis on Saturday, April 30.
Johnson was arraigned Monday on two charges in connection with the shooting of Glen Eck, 41, of Ucon: assault with intent to commit murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Johnson allegedly shot Eck in the left cheek with a .22-caliber revolver at point-blank range as Eck was dancing with Shawna McGuire, according to John Bryant, Chief Deputy with the Custer County Sheriff’s Department. Bryant said Johnson and McGuire had been in a relationship about a year ago but had supposedly broken up.
According to Bryant, witnesses said Johnson shoved McGuire out of the way as she was dancing with Eck, then shot Eck at point-blank range in the face. No words were exchanged between the men. About three people who were in the bar at the time jumped on Johnson after the shooting and held him down.
50 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1969
n The first transplant of Bighorn Sheep within the State of Idaho was conducted last Saturday and Sunday by James Morgan, game biologist, with the assistance of local volunteer help and Forest and BLM personnel.
Seven of these sheep—four ewes, two lambs and one young ram—were trapped on Morgan Creek and moved approximately 70 miles to the Mahogany Creek area of Pahsimeroi Valley on the northeast corner of Mt. Borah. The adult ewes were carrying lambs and should lamb sometime in May. The transplant was carried out in an attempt to re-establish a band of Bighorn Sheep in that area.
The sheep were driven into a “wing trap” by helicopter and then transported by truck to their new location where they were released Sunday night.
n Salmon River Electric Cooperative will disconnect electricity to all its customers at 12 midnight on Sunday night, May 4. Boyd Ressel, manager, said this disconnection is necessary so that the co-op’s line crew can change the transformers in the main substation two miles south of Challis. He said the total load this summer will probably exceed the capacity of the transformers that are now in the sub. They have been in service constantly since the co-op lines were energized in August, 1953.
n Mr. and Mrs. Butch Johnson, Pocatello, are the parents of a daughter, Karen Joy, born April 4 in Pocatello. The baby’s paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ken Johnson of Challis.
n A 6 pound, 9½ ounce baby was born Friday, April 25, in the Steele Memorial Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Scott Far of Challis. She has been named Debra Kay. Grandparents of the new arrival are Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Hammond, Challis, and Mr. and Mrs. Byron Farr, Yellowjacket Ranch.
75 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1944
n The Challis school will come to a close this week and graduation exercises are occupying most of the week for the seniors, who are completing their high school education at this time.
Members of this year’s graduating class are Donna Campbell, Olive Davis, Eva Millick, Leabelle Scott, Darlene Doffing, Joan Hartline, Wayne Nelson, Art McGown, Richard James, Bill Burstedt and Bob Weichbrodt. Junior Gridley and Dale Gossi completed at the end of the first semester and received their diplomas at that time. Junior enlisted in the U.S. Navy and is now at Farragut (Naval Training Station on Lake Pend Oreille) and Dale is on the Gossi ranch on East Fork.
n The regular meeting of the Challis Volunteer Fire department was held in the fire hall last Monday evening when a large representation of the members was on hand to take part in the meeting and the election of officers for the ensuing year. Chief McKee called for nominations for the various offices and the result of the election was as follows: chief of the department, F.M. “Buzz” Pfeiffer; assistant chief, M.G. Markle; secretary-treasurer, C.M. “Bunny” Pfeiffer.
Monday evening the matter of sounding the general fire alarm signal in case the power should be off in the village was taken up. The organization decided that in case the power was off at the time a fire broke out, the old fire bell would be used. With the power off, no other means would be possible to sound the fire alarm.
n The Forest Service has started the construction of the Cliff Creek Mine access road. This project is located on Cliff Creek drainage south and west of Mackay and extends from the Telephone Canyon road to the Champion Mine in the head of Chimney Gulch. There are three miles of new construction and about two miles of the old White Knob Shay road to be improved and used. Al McCoy is foreman in charge of the work. The Champion Mine is owned and operated by Joe Ausich and Dave Bell.