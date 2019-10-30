25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 27, 1994
• Weight restrictions, trip permits, plowing and sanding, rude surveyors, poor communications and, of course, the Endangered Species Act were topics of discussion at a meeting in Challis with Department of Transportation officials on Monday afternoon.
County Commissioner Ivan Taylor brought up the leaning rock in Grandview Canyon as an example of DOT not taking hazards seriously. He recounted the long history of local concern about the column and DOT’s apparent reluctance to act on those concerns. He also suggested there was a patch of willows in the canyon that created a blind spot for motorists, which DOT has done nothing about despite complaints from locals.
• A select group of America’s teachers is being honored by their toughest critics, former students, in the third edition of Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, 1994. Local educators honored in this year’s edition include Anthony Gammache and Earl Skeen of Challis High School and Anita Smirch of Challis Elementary School.
• If you add natural landslide deposits, an old road widened to accommodate equipment and stockpiled screened rock and waste soil, you get part of the picture of what happened Sept. 23 when a piece of the mountain moved from private mining property belonging to Hecla onto Forest Service land and into the Jordan Creek drainage.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest released their evaluation team's investigative report last week. It concluded that the foundation of stockpiled construction fill probably failed, which instigated a landslide. The report discounted the possibility of mine-associated blasting as a contributing cause.
• As voters eagerly pore over information about candidates, propositions and constitutional amendments and pace excitedly waiting for the polls to open Nov. 8, there is one question remaining: Have they registered to vote?
New and improved registration procedures guarantee everyone who wants to and qualifies can register right up to election day.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1969
• Custer County reported an oddity of nature this hunting season. Myrna Austin, wife of local taxidermist John Austin, shot what appeared to be a buck. Upon examination, the buck turned out to be a doe.
John Austin knows of only two other authentic cases of antlered does being shot in Idaho. The doe was too old to accurately determine her age by normal methods. It is estimated to be over 10 years old.
The antlers were in velvet at the time the doe was shot on Morgan Creek. Bucks at this time of the year have polished their antlers. Evidently antlered does do not polish the velvet off their antlers as they have no fighting instincts.
• Bolen Uresti, a sheep and cattle producer at Challis, is one of four regional winners in the 1969 Idaho Grassman program, the state judging committee announced this week. The Grassman of the Year will be announced November 10 at the annual meeting of the Idaho Chamber of Commerce at Boise.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 1, 1944
• Elk may be hunted in two areas in the northern portion of Lemhi county November 1 to 10, sportsmen were reminded by the fish and game department this week.
The hunt is scheduled for the final 10 days of of the deer season in Lemhi county and coincides with the last 10 days of deer and elk shooting in Chamberlain basin.
• An Eighth Air Force fighter station, England -- Technical Sergeant Dudley B. Cameron, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Cameron of Challis recently completed a one-week course of study on the armament of P-51 Mustang fighter planes. Considered a key man in his fighter squadron, Sergeant Cameron was chosen for the school so that he could pass on the knowledge gained to other armorers in his organization.
The intensive course of study covered all aspects of maintaining the P-51's .50-caliber machine guns -- stripping and reassembling, adjustment of speed, range-firing, fitting and timing, installation, arming and unarming, boresighting, harmonization of guns with sight and preflight checks.
An alumnus of Challis High School and the University of Idaho, Sergeant Cameron taught science classes at Plummer High School in Plummer, before entering the Army in August 1942.
• The Messenger office is in receipt of a card from Bill Stewart, a former resident of Challis now residing in Buffalo, New York. Bill writes that a ceremony was held in which Shirley Temple turned on the lights at Niagara Falls. He states that they are OK and he wishes to be remembered to all his friends in the Challis section.
• Tuesday was spent wondering what had happened to Eddie Martin, for he had not returned from what was to have been a Monday hunting trip. He arrived and confessed he was unable to find his horse after dark and had to lie out overnight until daylight.
Editor's note:
Four months of attempts to hire someone to write the Good Old Days column have proven unsuccessful. The Nov. 6 issue of the Messenger will include the final installment of this history column.
If you're interested in compiling the column, please let us know.