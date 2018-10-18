Three Halloween parties for kids are planned for Friday, Oct. 26 in Challis.
Kids should bring their own pumpkin to the painting and carving event at the Challis Masonic Lodge from 2 to 4 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras to capture the fun. The Masons and Order of Eastern Star members will provide materials to paint and carve the pumpkins.
A few spare pumpkins, donated by Mark Roberts of Arco, will be available for kids who can’t bring their own pumpkin.
Masons and Eastern Star members plan to serve hot chocolate, coffee and snacks “to get us through the event,” Mason Doug Hammond said.
People can contact Hammond at 208-833-4218 or Cary Tuggle at 208-879-5756 for more details.
The annual Halloween party at Lambs Market begins at 3 p.m. It features pumpkin painting, games for tiny tots and a photo booth. People can wear costumes or come as they are, party planner Carrie Lamb said.
She asks all partiers to check in with her in the deli section of the store when they arrive to get set up for the fun.
Later that evening, a kids Halloween party is planned at the Challis Public Library. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m., library Director Becky Mitchell said.
Treats, games and prizes are on tap at the library party.
All three parties are free.
In addition to the pumpkin fun at the Masonic Lodge, parents can pick up child identification kits and take a photo of their child at a height chart poster so the photo can be included in the kit for use in the event any child disappears.