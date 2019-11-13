Volunteers and donations are needed for the Challis senior citizen's Thanksgiving dinner.
Senior citizens board president Tom Johnson said the seniors will cook turkeys and make mashed potatoes and gravy, but they need help to make the meal complete.
Johnson said volunteers are needed to help set up and break down tables for the dinner. The senior center is accepting food donations such as frozen turkeys, side dishes, salads and desserts. The seniors will accept cash donations.
Johnson said volunteers would only need to work on Thanksgiving Day for the dinner.
"Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate, whether it be helping out or having a meal," said Johnson.