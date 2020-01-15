A skating party is tentatively planned at the Challis ice rink from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, Mason Doug Hammond said.
The party depends on weather conditions, he cautioned. If it warms up and the ice melts, people can’t skate. And wind, rain, snow and really cold temperatures might also result in the party being canceled.
Masons and Eastern Star members will serve hot chocolate, coffee and snacks to skaters and spectators. Donations are accepted. A warming fire will be lit, allowing skaters to take a break and warm up. Masons have a few pairs of skates that people can use.
Challis High School students may provide a demonstration of the ice-smoothing machine they are creating from an old lawnmower, if it all comes together by then, Hammond said.
Hammond reminds people that they can’t park at the end of Ninth Street in the fenced-in area next to the pond because it is private property. Likewise, he points out that because the ice rink is on school property, alcohol, tobacco and firearms are not allowed on site.
People can arrange for parties or events at the rink through the Eastern Star and Masons by calling Allicyn Latimer at 208-833-2390, Bill or Cary Tuggle at 208-879-5657 or Hammond at 208-833-4218.