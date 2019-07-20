People at the July 6 outdoor concert at S&W Junction had the opportunity to hear lively Irish songs performed by a family from County Wicklow near Dublin, Ireland, reports Eileen Hardy.
The Brennan family, consisting of parents Patrick and Kathleen and their children, Niamh, 11, Asiling, 13 and Austin, 15, had their native instruments on hand to entertain the audience. The children played a concertina, flute and fiddle.
The Brennans stopped by the outdoor music event while on vacation and on their way to Stanley, Hardy said. They were visiting the West for the first time.