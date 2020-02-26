Sandy Johnson hosted the Feb. 6 card club games of the Jinx Club. Sandi Griggs won high prize. Nell Hughes placed second and Kathy Plummer won that "other" prize.
Traveling was won by Cheryl Cutler. Bingo was played with Zella Cutler, Pat Clutis, Aileen Chivers, Linda Zollinger and Betty Horn as winners.
The club also met Feb. 20 with Zollinger hosting. Martha Berry and Evelyn Strand were her guests.
At the end of the card games, Strand won high score, Zella Cutler was second high and Berry was low. The traveling prize went to Clutis and Cheryl Cutler won a surprise prize for keeping score the most.
Bingos went to Jackie Ingram, Hazel Crane and Hughes.
The club meets again March 5 with Francis Tupper as hostess.