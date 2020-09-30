The first firewood distribution of the season by members of the Challis Lions Club is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10.
Wood is available at the wood lot, on the corner of 11th Street and U.S. Highway 93.
People must prequalify for the program in order to pick up their one free cord of wood that day, Challis Lions Club member Julie Rodman said. The program is designed to help low-income people with wood-burning stoves to ensure they can heat their homes in the winter. Maximum household income levels are established in order to qualify. One-person households can’t earn more than $1,561 a month; two-person households can’t exceed $2,113 a month in income; the maximum income for a three-person household is $2,666 per month; and a four-person household can’t have income above $3,218 per month to qualify. For larger households, the amount increases by $552 per person per month.
Applications for the free firewood program may be picked up at the Custer County Courthouse. People must return applications and proof of income to Custer County Courthouse Fuel Wood Assistance, P.O. Box 385, Challis, ID 83226, before they can get any wood.
As long as enough wood is available, Lions plan to distribute firewood three times this season, Rodman said.
People may email the Lions Club for more information, at challislionsclub@gmail.com.