Mackay has another round of summer activities scheduled this week.
A remote control fun fly in and air show is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Aug. 24.
Wings Over Mackay takes place at the airport from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Pancake breakfasts will be available each day and burgers and dogs are planned for lunch daily. Proceeds from the food sales goes to help pay for a new roof at the Mackay Masonic Hall.
Also on Saturday, Aug. 24, a car show and photo rally is scheduled in Mackay. The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tank Park. Trophies and dash plaques are provided. Food and drink will be available.
A photo rally is from 2 to 5 p.m. outside the Mackay Main Theater. The evening ends with a 7 p.m. showing of American Graffiti at the Mackay Main Theater.
For more information about the car show and photo rally, contact Mick at 208-589-3109 or Gerry at 208-993-9287.