The lunch program at the Mackay Senior Center was recognized for providing nutritious meals for 27 years.
Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen recognized the importance of the meals provided by the center, the activities the center hosts and the opportunity it provides senior citizens and people with disabilities to join with their peers and neighbors to combat isolation and loneliness. He signed a proclamation recognizing the center’s programs and declaring March as senior nutrition month.
Meals are offered twice a week in Mackay. In 2020, a total of 1,876 meals were served at the Mackay Senior Center; 1,716 in a congregate setting and 160 by home delivery.